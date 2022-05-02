The Biggest Games Releasing In May: Evil Dead, Trek To Yomi, And More

It's another light month on the gaming calendar, but May still has an appealing number of smaller releases scheduled for launch. From samurai epics to 2.5D action-RPGs, this month has some interesting games across a wide variety of genres. May also brings a return to long-distance assassination and a groovy icon revving up his chainsaw. Here are the biggest upcoming games releasing in May.

Trek to Yomi (May 5)

A samurai action game from publisher Devolver Digital and developer Flying Wild Hog, Trek to Yomi places you in the sandals of Hiroki as he makes his way through the Edo-era Japanese countryside. You'll need to make certain that your sword skills are sharp, as bandits and other supernatural threats are ready to end your journey prematurely in this game that uses a retro black and white filter to give it the appearance of an old samurai film.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (May 10)

Announced last year at E3 as a spin-off of the upcoming Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is an RPG with 2.5D town-building and dungeon-crawling elements baked into it. The game will introduce a portion of Eiyuden Chronicle’s cast of characters in an original story that leads directly into Hundred Heroes. A Suikoden spiritual successor, old-school RPG fans will want to keep their eyes open for this one.

Evil Dead: The Game (May 13)

Developed by Boss Team Games and Saber Interactive, Evil Dead's latest incarnation is an asymmetric multiplayer game--similar to many other licensed games with a horror element. Bruce Campbell's chainsaw-wielding Ash is back in action alongside a few other heroes, and players will also be able to take control of the Kandarian Demon and possess various enemies for this PvP title. Early previews for the game sound promising, as Evil Dead's latest return adds some interesting twist on the usual some versus many gameplay.

Sniper Elite 5 (May 26)

Another day, another Nazi face gruesomely rearranged from a safe distance away via sniper surgery. If you've missed out on the previous Sniper Elite games, Rebellion's series still stands as a precise gold standard for long-distance assassination and its trademark X-Ray killcam that shows just what a bullet can do to the human body. The stakes are higher than ever this time, but sniper Karl Fairburne won't just be going into battle with his trademark skills. He'll be rocking a trendy turtleneck as he takes aim at the Axis forces.

My Time at Sandrock (May 26)

A sequel to My Time at Porta, My Time at Sandrock is aiming to deliver updated graphics, improved performance, and tons of new features. Releasing in Early Access this month on PC, the lifestyle sim will hit Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles eventually.

