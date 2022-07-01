The Biggest Games Releasing In July: Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Stray, And More

With Not-E3 month over and done with, July is a month where you can catch your breath and sit down with games that are more relaxing in comparison to the blockbuster titles scheduled for the end of the year. This is a month where the headline acts consist of high-speed racing in F1 2022, a fresh collection of retro classics from Capcom, a feline protagonist in Stray, and the return of one of Nintendo's most popular RPG series. Here's a look at the highlights of the month and everything else that you can expect from the July gaming calendar.

F1 22 (July 1)

Codemasters' F1 series of games have captured the sport at its most thrilling technical level for several consecutive years now, and thanks to the success of the documentary series Drive to Survive, there's been an effort to add some drama to the digital track as well. This year promises more of the same, with updated tracks, cars, and teams competing to see who can stick to the line and come out on top of the fastest motorsport in the world. PS5 players can expect to feel that action in their hands, as DualSense controller features include subtle vibrations and intuitive feedback on the track.

Stray (July 19)

While it may not look impressive to actual cats, Stray still has plenty of us bipedal humanoids eager to soak up its atmospheric tale of a lost cat stuck in a cyberpunk world. The furry friend must navigate through a city using its cat-like reflexes, avoid enemies, solve puzzles, and survive in this dangerous world. Stray will land on PC, PS5, and PS4, and for anyone who has a PS Plus Extra or Premium subscription, they'll be able to hop into the game on day one.

As Dusk Falls (July 19)

Years in the making, As Dusk Falls is a narrative-focused adventure with a unique visual style. While most story-driven games are primarily a single-player experience, As Dusk Falls allows for up to eight players to experience the story together locally, online, or through a mix of both. Player decisions can be voted on either in-game or in a companion mobile app, with every decision having major ramifications that will unlock one of the game's multiple endings.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium (July 22)

Last year's Capcom Arcade Stadium was a treasure trove of old-school classics given a new coat of paint, but that was just the tip of the Capcom catalog. This latest edition throws in 32 retro classics, as well as all the other extras that made the previous game shine as a love letter to arcade gaming. Expect a slick presentation in Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, as well as a list of games that includes Black Tiger, Eco Fighters, several Street Fighter Alphas, and 1984's SonSon as a free download.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (July 29)

Nintendo's premier RPG series--and possibly also one of its most complex--caps off the end of the month with a new tale of war, love, and the fleeting fragility of life. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 follows a group of heroes with only ten years to live, with those precious moments spent waging a war between two nations that are seemingly locked in an eternal stalemate. Nintendo says that the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 expansion pass will have a year's worth of content that includes special color variants on the game's launch day, two packs including new heroes, quests, challenges, and a story expansion set to be released by the end of 2023.

July 2022 Video Game Releases

F1 2022 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) - July 1

Gamedec (Switch) - July 1

Yurukill: The Calumniation Game (PC, PS5, PS4, Switch) - July 5

Arcadegeddon (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) - July 5

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch) - July 8

Madison (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) - July 8

AI: The Somnium Files – Nirvana Initiative (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch) - July 8

FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch (Switch) - July 12

Time on Frog Island (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch) - July 12

Monument Valley: Panoramic Edition (PC) - July 12

Monument Valley 2: Panoramic Edition (PC) - July 12

Krut: The Mythic Wings (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch) - July 12

Loopmancer (PC) - July 13

Rune Factory 5 (PC) - July 13

The Tale of Bistun (PC, Xbox One) - July 13

Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom (PC) - July 14

Powerwash Simulator (PC) - July 14

Super UFO Fighter (PC, Switch) - July 14

Clanfolk - Steam Early Access (PC) - July 14

Dreadout 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - July 15

Stray (PC, PS4, PS5) - July 19

As Dusk Falls (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - July 19

Endling - Extinction is Forever (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - July 19

Wayward Strand (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch) - July 21

Nobunaga's Ambition: Rebirth (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - July 21

Severed Steel (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch) - July 21

Post Void (PS4, PS5, Switch) - July 21

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - July 21

Live a Live (Switch) - July 22

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - July 22

Immortality (PC, Xbox Series X|S) - July 26

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (PS4) - July 26

Bear & Breakfast (PC, Switch) - July 28

Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions (Switch) - July 28

Digimon Survive (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) - July 29

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Switch) - July 29