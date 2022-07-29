The Biggest Games Releasing In August: Saints, Sinners, And Spider-Man

August is almost here, and if you're looking for some new games to play on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC, there are some exciting titles on the horizon. Easily the biggest title out in a few weeks is Saints Row, a reimagining of the popular open-world franchise that takes the gangland sandbox back to its roots after the last number of games turned up the absurdity factor to 11.

On top of that, there's the delightfully charming and slightly disturbing Cult of the Lamb to look forward to, web-slinging on PC when Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered arrives, a roguelike golf game (yes), and a retro compilation of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' greatest hits that's totally bodacious, dude. We've rounded up the full list below, and highlighted a few other games that will be headlining August, ranging from alien invasion remakes to a pesky cat that wants to terrorize your neat arrangement of stuff.

Two Point Campus (August 9)

Two Point Campus

Welcome to academia! Following on from the success of Two Point Hospital, Two Point Studios is moving to higher education for its next round of simulated strategy.

You'll be tasked with establishing a university that can pump out bright minds from its hallowed halls and maybe make a few bucks in the process to keep the establishment running. There'll be numerous challenges to overcome, but with the right faculties and unique strategies, you'll be able to create an institute that shapes minds and wins hearts with its quirky curriculum.

Cult of the Lamb (August 11)

Cult of the Lamb

It's cute, it oozes charm from every pixel, and you might tarnish your immortal soul by playing as a possessed lamb who must start a cult in order to repay a life debt to the underworld. With that bit of motivation in play, get ready to grab resources, amass a devoted following of believers, and use them to help rid the world of false lamb gods. Wholesome fun, that'll be coming to PC and consoles this month.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (August 12)

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Sony has slowly been rolling out its console-exclusive games to PC, and for its next port, it's bringing Insomniac's excellent Marvel's Spider-Man out to play. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, which originally released on PS5, gives PC players a host of new graphical options, all of the superb DLC, and support for DualSense controllers.

Rollerdrome (August 16)

Rollerdrome

Part indie rollerskating game and part bloodsport, Rollerdrome combines a timeless lust for athletic violence with stunts to create a deadly experience. OlliOlli developer Roll7 is at the helm of this title, which presents a dark and dystopian world in which athletes fight to the death in the titular sport.

Cursed to Golf (August 18)

Cursed to Golf

Set in Golf Purgatory where golf is far more diabolical than relaxing, Cursed to Golf is a side-scrolling roguelike with colorful visuals and challenging levels. If you don't finish each hole with a par, you're sent back to the beginning. With four biomes, branching paths, more than 70 dungeons to conquer, and a slew of unique power-ups, Cursed to Golf aims to keep you on the course for the long haul. Cursed to Golf will launch on consoles and PC. You can give it a try now thanks to a free demo on Steam.

Saints Row (August 23)

Saints Row

Don't expect to stop an alien invasion in this Saints Row game, as developer Volition is sticking to the streets for a new romp starring the crew in purple. The Saints are back, and the opportunities to cause chaos, defraud insurance companies, and establish a criminal empire are bigger than ever. By focusing on the unhinged violence, deeper characters, and a wealth of customization options, the new Saints Row is shaping up to be a nostalgic blast from the past that has a few modern conveniences thrown in for good measure.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (August 30)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

If the excellent Shredder's Revenge hasn't satisfied your appetite for adolescent martial arts reptiles, then the Cowabunga Collection should end those cravings. Compiling 13 TMNT games from yesteryear across multiple platforms, the Cowabunga Collection also adds in online play for select titles, sharper visuals, rewind features for when you get stuck in that horrible underwater level from the NES TMNT game, and plenty of archival material.

A Little to the Left (August date TBC)

A Little to the Left

Now that cats are (rightfully) gaming royalty, it's time to introduce audiences to a more mischievous feline that wields chaos rearranging power in A Little to the Left. The game's core hook is that it's all about setting things right--or left--neatly arranging items while a cat swoops in to make the mundane task a little bit more exciting.

August 2022 Video Game Releases