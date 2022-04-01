The Biggest Games Releasing In April: MLB The Show 22, Lego Star Wars, And More

After a busy first quarter, April is a month for the gaming calendar to catch its breath . Compared to February and March, April is far more subdued when it comes to notable releases, offering the perfect excuse to catch up on anything in your backlog that has been gathering dust. Either that, or no one will blame you for spending the rest of the month playing more Elden Ring.

That doesn't mean that there aren't some exciting games to grab! Between Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Nintendo Switch Sports, and a fresh edition of Chrono Cross, there's still some notable titles for each platform.

One of the big omissions of the month though is Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. Originally scheduled for release on April 8, the game was delayed to an unspecified date. Nintendo announced the news in early March, attributing the move to "recent world events," no doubt in reference to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

To see which games aren't arriving on schedule this year--so far-- prepare for disappointment by checking out our feature on every game delayed in 2022 so far.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (April 5)

The latest Lego Star Wars game is the most ambitious entry yet in the franchise. While games set in a galaxy far (far) away have come and gone, the Skywalker Saga aims to give you as much bang for your buck as possible with an experience that stretches over the nine core films in the film franchise and features hundreds of playable characters. Beyond that epic scope, you can expect a tweaked combat system and the usual elements that make a Lego game so memorable, such as wacky hijinks, cathartic level destruction, and a half-off sale at the Maul.

MLB The Show 22 (April 5)

MLB games are iterative upgrades at best, but when the core ball game experience is just that good, then the annual return of the long-running sports franchise is always welcome. Don't expect bleeding edge visuals this year in the seventeenth entry of the series, but do expect the tried-and-trusted gameplay that features Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani as the cover star. Once again, Xbox Game Pass owners can also expect the game to launch on day one for that subscription service. And for the first time ever, the series will be available for Nintendo Switch. Early access is available now for those who buy pricier editions of the game, while the standard edition launches on April 5.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (April 7)

At long last, the legendary PlayStation RPG Chrono Cross is getting a remaster. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition puts a new coat of paint on the classic 1999 RPG, and also adds several quality of life changes such as the ability to skip battles and a newly refined soundtrack. The titular Radical Dreamers part of this package is a text-based adventure game that served as a supplemental title to Chrono Trigger and was originally released on Super Famicom.

The House of the Dead: Remake (April 7)

Finally, a new generation of gamers will learn that G did indeed suffer. One of the best arcade shoot-'em-ups of a bygone era, House of the Dead is getting a new lease on life on the Switch. Those of you who are looking for a workout can use the gyro mode to aim at the zombies menacingly approaching you, while a future update will add a "cowboy" mode that let's you dual-wield Joy-Cons for added action.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (April 20)

Sure it's an older game from the ancient era of 2008, but the original Force Unleashed is still a rock-solid Star Wars action game with great characters, gameplay, and an absurd Midichlorian count. The version headed to the Switch packs in the original game, supports button and motion controls, and has local co-op for its Duel mode.

Nintendo Switch Sports (April 29)

It's a month for ports and sports on the Switch, as Nintendo Switch Sports gears up to deliver some cardio action. A spiritual successor to Wii Sports, you'll be able to take part in soccer, bowling, volleyball, tennis, badminton, and a sword-fighting game called Chambara. Golf fans will need to be patient though, as that sport will only be added later in the year through a free update.