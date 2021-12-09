The Game Awards 2021 featured several big game announcements and unexpected surprises, as well as some much-anticipated first looks at previously announced projects. From the return of a long-dormant franchise to a new game from one of the most celebrated superheroes ever, it was a big night for new game and game-related announcements. These were the biggest announcements from The Game Awards 2021.

Wonder Woman

A new game created by Monolith--the studio behind the Nemesis-powered Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War games--the Wonder Woman was one of the first surprises from The Game Awards 2021. Little is known on the game at the moment, but the studio's reputation speaks for itself when it comes to crafting living, breathing open worlds.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Developed by Rocksteady Games of Batman: Arkham fame, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was previously revealed with a pre-rendered trailer. However, we got our first look at gameplay during The Game Awards 2021. The footage showed Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and several other "villains" fighting The Flash, who appears to be infected and not really feeling like himself. The game is scheduled to launch in 2022.

Alan Wake 2

The long-awaited sequel Alan Wake 2 was finally revealed by Remedy Entertainment, and this time, it's going to be less psychological thriller and more full-on survival horror. Creative director Sam Lake and team last made Control, which made narrative connections between the two games--and it is quite possible we'll see this expanded on in Alan Wake 2. Both previous Alan Wake games were Xbox exclusives, though Alan Wake later released as a remastered game on other platforms.

Star Wars: Eclipse

Set in the High Republic period, Star Wars: Eclipse looks to be a different sort of Star Wars game, and not just because it's exploring a period we haven't seen in other games. It's developed by Quantic Dream, which is known for its narrative-focused adventure games rather than action or shooter titles. How this will exactly play out remains to be seen, but the "light side" and "dark side" concept seems perfect for a morality system.

Halo TV series

The full trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ Halo series was shown during The Game Awards, giving us a brief look at Spartans and marines, as well as Pablo Schreiber in his Master Chief outfit. Despite the "full trailer" billing, it was less than a minute long, but it did also give us some narration coming from either Cortana or Catherine Halsey--presumably directed at the Chief himself. The trailer comes just a day after Halo Infinite's campaign launched.