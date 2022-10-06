The Best Xbox Series S Deal Yet Is Available Now

Target has the best Xbox Series S deal we've seen since launch. For $250, you'll get the Series S as well as an additional wireless controller . This bundle is valued at $360, so it's quite the deal. Though we have seen discounts on the Series S this year, outright discounts on consoles in brand-new condition have been rare. When deals have popped up, they haven't included a bonus like a controller.

This deal is available as part of Target's Deal Days promotion, which runs October 6-8. The Deal Days promotion has returned to compete with the second Amazon Prime Day of the year. Prime Day, however, doesn't start until October 11, so Target is getting a head start on its competition.

Xbox Series S + Extra Controller Bundle $250 (was $360) The Xbox Series S deal is technically available through October 8, but we wouldn't be surprised if the retailer sold out before the end of the event. The Xbox Series S offers solid value when listed at its full price of $300, but toss in a second wireless controller and slash its price by $50, and you’ve got one of the best ways to check out today’s hottest games. If you're interested in this deal, we recommend snagging it quickly. See at Target

All told, you’re saving around $110 with this bundle.

Unlike its more expensive sibling, Xbox Series S won’t run titles in native 4K and it lacks an optical drive to play physical games. Besides that, you’ll have access to the same incredible library as Xbox Series X. Game Pass Ultimate is a particularly good match for Xbox Series S, as you’ll gain access to hundreds of digital games for one low monthly fee.

Target has plenty of other great deals going on during its Deal Days event. Whether you’re looking for a new game, headset, or other accessory, you’re bound to find something that catches your eye. If you're looking for a particular game or just want a nice deal, make sure to check out our roundups of the best early Prime Day deals for PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, too.