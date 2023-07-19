The Best Xbox Moduler Controller Is $40 Off At Amazon
The limited editon Forza Horizon 5 Thrustmaster Eswap XR is like a dozen pro controllers in one.
The official Forza Horizon 5 edition of the Thrustmaster Eswap XR is on sale for just $140 (normally $180) at Amazon. That's the lowest price yet for the Xbox Series X's best modular controller.
The Thrustmaster Eswap XR is a wired pro controller built specifically for Xbox Series X|S, though it also supports PC. The gamepad's main feature is its modular design. It ships with thumbstick and D-pad modules you can swap into any of the controller's three slots on the fly without extra tools. The Forza Horizon 5 edition also includes a unique "wheel" module designed for racing games that can replace one of the controller's sticks or D-Pad, and a unique white, red, and black color scheme.
Unlike the membrane-based buttons of a standard controller, the Thrustmaster Eswap uses mechanical switches, similar to a mechanical keyboard. Coupled with the wired connection, this allows for lower input response from button presses, which can help increase your in-game performance.
The Thrustmaster Eswap XR also features four programmable rear buttons and two pre-made button layouts built into the controller you can hot-swap between.
We're not sure how long this $40 discount deal on the Forza Horizon 5 edition Thrustmaster Eswap XR will last, so be sure to grab the controller from Amazon while it's still on sale.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Every Cheap PC Game Bundle You Can Buy Right Now
- Diablo 4 SteelSeries Collection Is Available At Amazon, But You'll Want To Hurry
- Best Zelda Merch: 50 Cool Items, Including Tons Of Tears Of The Kingdom Stuff
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom Switch OLED Still Available At Select Retailers
- Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom-Themed Apparel Is Available At Amazon
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation