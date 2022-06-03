The Best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Promotion Is Back

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate continues to be one of the best values in gaming thanks to its robust library of first-party exclusives and wide assortment of third-party games. Even at its regular price of $15 per month, Game Pass Ultimate is a pretty darn good deal. But if you've been thinking about subscribing, right now is the best time to do it. Microsoft has brought back its best Game Pass Ultimate promotion. New subscribers can get their first three months of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 total.

Microsoft has always offered new subscribers their first month for a buck, but it's not common for a deal like this one to pop up. If you're a lapsed subscriber, it's possible that you'll be able to take advantage of this deal as a returning member, too.

A Game Pass Ultimate subscription grants access to hundreds of Xbox and PC games, and more games are added to the library each month. You can also stream supported titles on your phone via Xbox Cloud Gaming. Ultimate subscribers get the perks of Xbox Live Gold, too, including free monthly games. After your three-month trial period ends, you'll be charged $15 per month unless you cancel.

If you're interested in Game Pass but mainly play on PC, you can also take advantage of this offer on a PC Game Pass subscription. PC Game Pass normally costs $10 per month, but right now you can get your first three months for--you guessed it--$1 total.