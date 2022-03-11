The Best Xbox Game Deals Right Now

One of the best features of Xbox Series X|S is backward compatibility. Not only does it let you continue playing games you already own, but it lets you pick up old, affordable Xbox One games you may have missed out on years ago. Microsoft isn't shy about discounting some of its most popular titles either, with new sales every week that slash prices to surprisingly low numbers.

However, sifting through all the promotions and finding your favorite game at a good price isn't easy--the Xbox catalog is home to more than 2,000 games, and sometimes the best deals can get buried. Whether you're looking for an old Xbox One game or a new Series X release, you'll find the best Xbox game deals listed below.

Best Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S game deals

Battlefield 2042 caught a lot of flack when it launched, and rightfully so. However, DICE and EA have slowly been adding features and fixing bugs, and the game is slowly becoming a multiplayer game worthy of your time. It's still not perfect, but at $30, now might be a good time to invest in the shooter.

It Takes Two is also discounted to a great price, now available for just $20, down from $40. The cooperative adventure was one of the best games of 2021, pulling in numerous awards for its innovative game design. If you haven't checked out the quirky title, its hard to pass up at this price.

The Batman was recently released in theaters, so if you're in the Caped Crusader mood you can find Batman: Arkham Knight on sale for just $4. The title was well-received in 2015, with our review calling it "a satisfying return to the world's most tormented megalopolis."