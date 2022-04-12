The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
The Best Xbox Deals Available Now: Halo Infinite For $20 And More Great Deals
Looking for a cheap new game? We've pulled together the best Xbox Series X and Xbox One titles currently on sale.
One of the best features of Xbox Series X|S is backward compatibility. Not only does it let you continue playing games you already own, but it lets you pick up old, affordable Xbox One games you may have missed out on years ago. Microsoft isn't shy about discounting some of its most popular titles either, with new sales every week that slash prices to surprisingly low numbers.
However, sifting through all the promotions and finding your favorite game at a good price isn't easy--the Xbox catalog is home to more than 2,000 games, and sometimes the best deals can get buried. Whether you're looking for an old Xbox One game or a new Series X release, you'll find the best Xbox game deals listed below.
Best Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S game deals
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $28 ($
60)
- Battlefield 2042 -- $25 ($
60)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard -- $36 ($
60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 -- $21 ($
60)
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition -- $30 ($
40)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection -- $39 ($
60)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut -- $20 ($
40)
- Far Cry 6 -- $40 ($
60)
- Forza Horizon 5 -- $51 ($
60)
- Gang Beasts -- $10 ($
20)
- Godfall: Ultimate Edition -- $30 ($
40)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition -- $40 ($
60)
- Halo Infinite -- $20 ($
60)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection -- $26 ($3
0)
- Hitman 3 -- $20 ($
60)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed -- $25 ($
50)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising -- $15 ($
60)
- It Takes Two -- $20 ($
40)
- Just Dance 2022 -- $20 ($
50)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator -- $45 ($
60)
- Minecraft Dungeons -- $17 ($2
0)
- NBA 2K22 -- $20 ($
60)
- OlliOlli World -- $24 ($
30)
- PGA Tour 2K21 -- $15 ($
20)
- Rainbow Six Extraction -- $25 ($
40)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $24 ($
60)
- Resident Evil 2: Deluxe Edition -- $20 ($
50)
- Resident Evil 4 -- $8 ($
20)
- Resident Evil Village -- $30 ($
60)
- Skyrim Anniversary Edition -- $30 ($
50)
- Watch Dogs: Legion -- $15 ($
60)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- $8 ($
40)
- WWE 2K22 -- $45 ($
60)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon -- $29 ($
60)
You can grab Halo Infinite for its lowest price yet at just $20. The multiplayer is free-to-play, so this grants access to the wonderful single-player campaign. While Halo Infinite is available on Game Pass, those who prefer physical editions shouldn't miss out on this deal.
It Takes Two is also discounted to a great price, now available for just $20, down from $40. The cooperative adventure was one of the best games of 2021, pulling in numerous awards for its innovative game design. If you haven't checked out the quirky title, it's hard to pass up at this price.
The World of Assassination trilogy came to an end with Hitman 3, and you can dive into all the action for just $20. This is one of the better prices we've seen for the popular title since it arrived in 2021--and dozens of post-launch updates have only made it a more enticing purchase.
Godfall started as a PlayStation exclusive, but the Ultimate Edition has finally landed on Xbox. Its discounted to just $30 as part of a special release promotion, and it includes a bunch of add-on content along with the long-awaited Fire & Darkness expansion.
Rainbow Six Extraction is getting a big price cut, down to just $25 a few months after launch. It didn't quite take off in the same way Siege did, but it offers plenty of cooperative action--and enough unlockable content to keep you playing through all of spring.
