The Best Valentine's Day Gifts For Gamers In 2022

The Question Block Lego set is a bit more affordable than the NES Console, although it's hard to go wrong with either option. Both include over 2,000 pieces, so make sure you clear your calendars before picking these up. The Lego NES in particular is great for two people to build together, as it includes separate manuals for the console and TV. Both builds are fun and contain numerous Easter Eggs for long-time Mario and Nintendo fans. Plus, they look great as display pieces after the work is done.