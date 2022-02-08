The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
The Best Valentine's Day Gifts For Gamers In 2022
From co-op games to gaming-themed Lego sets, we hope there's something here for everyone.
Valentine's Day is right around the corner, so there's not much time left to shop for a gift for your loved one. If your partner is an avid gamer, we've rounded up a bunch of gift ideas. From co-op games to play with your partner and accessories to apparel and collectibles, there's a nice mix of products on this list. Here are our picks for the best Valentine's Day gifts for the gamer in your life.
Video game ideas
What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than with a new video game? We've picked out a bunch of different great games below, most of which have local co-op, so you and your loved one can game together.
- Haven (console, PC) -- $25
- It Takes Two (PS, Xbox, PC) -- $20 ($
40)
- Overcooked: All You Can Eat (console, PC) -- $25 ($
40)
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Switch) -- $55 ($
60)
- Stardew Valley (console, PC, mobile) -- $15
- Unravel 2 (console, PC) -- $5 (
$20)
- Clubhouse Games (Switch) -- $40
- Yoshi's Crafted World (Switch) -- $50 (
$60)
Game & Watch (Legend of Zelda)
$50
Three full Legend of Zelda games are included with the retro-styled Game & Watch--The Legend of Zelda, Zelda 2, and Link's Awakening. Once you and your partner have completed all three games, the Game & Watch handheld makes for a cool centerpiece for your game room thanks to its built-in display stand.
8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller
$50
Compatible with Switch, PC, Mac, and Android, the 8BitDo Pro 2 is a wonderful controller. It's designed to have a retro Nintendo aesthetic, but it's great for both modern and classic games. The controls can be remapped, and the controller even has a pair of rear triggers, too. The 8BitDo Pro 2 is one of our favorite Nintendo Switch and PC controllers.
Scuf Instinct Pro
$200
One of the best Xbox and PC controllers on the market, the Scuf Instinct Pro offers four mappable back triggers, three configurable profiles, and comes in a variety of colorful designs--including a vibrant red for Valentine's Day. You can easily customize the controller by purchasing additional faceplates, too. For an in-depth look at this premium controller that rivals the Elite Series 2, check out our Scuf Instinct Pro review.
SteelSeries Arctis Prime Headset
$80 (was $100)
Compatible with a wide variety of platforms--including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch--the Arctis Prime is a great choice for the multi-platform gamer. And with premium earcups and a highly adjustable design, everyone should be able to find a comfortable fit without much hassle.
Lego Super Mario 64 Question Block and NES Console
$170+
The Question Block Lego set is a bit more affordable than the NES Console, although it's hard to go wrong with either option. Both include over 2,000 pieces, so make sure you clear your calendars before picking these up. The Lego NES in particular is great for two people to build together, as it includes separate manuals for the console and TV. Both builds are fun and contain numerous Easter Eggs for long-time Mario and Nintendo fans. Plus, they look great as display pieces after the work is done.
Animal Crossing Monopoly
$18 (was $27)
Monopoly is known to ruin friendships--but it's hard to stay away from this adorable Animal Crossing adaptation. With tiny Villager pieces and a simplified rulebook, the game is a perfect fit for a cold winter's night spent inside. If your loved one is more of a Super Mario Bros. fan, Monopoly Super Mario Celebration Edition is a great choice that includes an electronic Question Block instead of Chance cards.
The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia
$26 (was $40)
Featuring over 300 pages of illustrations, concept art, and commentary, this is the complete guide to all things Zelda. It's pulled together with a gorgeous hardcover and will quickly become the highlight of your loved one's bookcase. If you feel like splurging the Deluxe Edition comes with bonus content including a cover and slipcase designed after the original NES classic's gold cartridge.
Two-Piece Gamer Keyring
$14 (was $18)
It's a bit quirky, but if you and your partner are gamers, this is both a cute and affordable gift. The keyring breaks apart into two pieces, and its minimalist design makes it a great fit for every taste.
PlayStation Heritage Zip Up Hoodie
$60
Gaming-related apparel often toes the line between tacky and tasteful. With PlayStation's gear lineup, however, is pretty darn cool. The Heritage Zip Up Hoodie is a particular standout, with an old-school design that'll surely be of interest to any PlayStation fan.
Xbox Beanie
$25
Not only does this Xbox pompom beanie look great, but it clocks in at just $25. It also features a one-size fits most design, so you can steal it for yourself when your partner isn't using it.
CultureFly Collector's Boxes
$20+
These unique gifts offer a bundle of items based around the game of your choice. So if you have a dedicated Halo, Mario, Assassin's Creed, or Animal Crossing fan in your life, these are almost a no-brainer. If you're not sure which gaming franchise is the ideal pick, you can grab the safer Xbox- or PlayStation-themed sets.
Gaming Funko Pops
Funko Pops have been around for a decade, expanding their reach across comics, movies, and even video games. You can get gaming-themed Funko Pops celebrating Pokemon, Halo, Kingdom Hearts, God of War, and plenty more popular franchises.
Amiibo
$15+
Part action figure, part DLC, Amiibo are some of the most popular collectibles around. The catalog has grown to encompass nearly every Nintendo game you can think of--which makes them a great gift for every type of gamer. If you can find the one you're looking for, that is.
Gaming gift cards + subscriptions
If all else fails, you can't go wrong with a simple gift card. They may not be the most creative gift, but you can't beat their universal appeal. Regardless of which platform they own, you can easily purchase digital gift cards for PC (Steam), Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.
Subscriptions, such as PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, are another great option.
