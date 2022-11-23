The Best Switch Controller Is Discounted For Black Friday

The best controller for your Switch that you can get your hands on right now, pun fully intended, just got a nice little discount for Black Friday. It's not the official Switch Pro controller, which is actually a little bit more affordable, but rather the superb 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth controller, for just $64.39.

8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth controller

Usually retailing for $70, all you have to do is click the coupon box and you'll shave a few dollars off of the recommended retail price for either the black or white version. As for what makes this particular controller so great, there are numerous factors at play here. Physically, it has excellent ergonomics and satisfyingly punchy buttons, and it also comes with a delightful charging stand.

This model also comes with Hall Effect sensors in the joysticks, which keep your internal components safe and effectively eliminates any annoying analog stick drift. But the real claim to fame here is the level of customization that you can take advantage of, as virtually every aspect of the 8BitDo Ultimate can be fine-tuned to your liking.

"You're getting a well-made controller with unique customization features that put it at the top of its class, especially at this price point," Steven Petite wrote in GameSpot's 8BitDo Ultimate controller review. "8BitDo has been the best third-party controller manufacturer for years, and the Ultimate controller is just the latest example of that."

For a few other great controller options (on other platforms), Black Friday will leave you spoiled for choice this year. Sony DualSense controllers just got a big price reduction and Xbox Wireless controllers are also on sale right now.