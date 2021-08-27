The Best Survival Games To Play Right Now

To survive, you must always be one step ahead of whatever it is that wants to kill you. In the case of The Flame in the Flood, that includes not just predators, but the elements, as well. As you travel in a boat down a river and try to outpace impending rain, you'll come across towns that you can scavenge for supplies to keep yourself alive during the journey, but this can lead to unintended encounters with the local wildlife. The Flame in the Flood's dark premise is contrasted by its gorgeous, minimalist art style, as well as a beautiful, Americana-driven soundtrack by Hot Water Music's Chuck Ragan. Even the most morbid, difficult moments are still somewhat calming, at least up until you die and have to try again.

