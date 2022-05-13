The Best-Selling Games And Consoles For April 2022 Revealed (US)

The NPD Group has released its latest monthly sales report for April 2022, revealing the best-selling games and hardware of the month, and also shining a light on the general health of the business.

Starting with games, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was April 2022's best-selling game overall and is now the No. 2 best-selling game of 2022 so far (Elden Ring is No. 1). Additionally, The Skywalker Saga was the best-selling game of the month on Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam.

The Nintendo angle specifically is of note, given The Skywalker Saga is the first game not developed by Nintendo to rank as the No. 1 best-selling game on a Nintendo platform since March 2021 when Capcom's Monster Hunter: Rise topped the charts.

The Skywalker Saga also broke franchise sales records, reaching the highest launch-month dollar sales for any Lego title in history. After just one month of sales, The Skywalker Saga is already in the top six best-selling Lego games all time, though the other five were not announced.

Warner Bros. Games, which published The Skywalker Saga, announced that the game sold 3.2 million copies worldwide over its first two weeks on all platforms to set a new franchise sales record.

The Skywalker Saga was developed by TT Games alongside Lucasfilm Games. The game was delayed numerous times before it finally launched in early April. These delays reportedly led to "extensive crunch" for developers at TT Games. Some developers reported "breaking down outside of work hours because of the workload and some of the stresses they were under."

The second best-selling game of April 2022 in the US was Elden Ring, which originally launched in February 2022 and remains this year's best-selling game overall. Of note, it has now surpassed the sales of 2021's best-selling game in the US, Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Moving to mobile games, spending slowed down due the pandemic easing up and a lack of stimulus payments compared to this time last year, the NPD said. While spending on mobile games in the US was down overall, usage among the top-earning games like Candy Crush Saga, Roblox, and Coin Master all grew year-over-year.

As for hardware, spending jumped by 16% to $343 million thanks to improved supply of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. The Switch was the best-selling console in the US for April and 2022 so far, with Xbox Series X|S ranking second for units sold for April 2022 and the year.

Of note, the Switch surpassed the lifetime sales of the PS4 in the US during April 2022 and now is the fourth highest-selling console in US history, only trailing PS2, Xbox 360, and the Wii. Worldwide, it's a different story, however, as the Switch has already sold more units than the Wii globally.

Best Free PS5 Games To Play In 2022 See More

Across hardware, games, and accessories, total spending on video games in the US for April 2022 reached $4.3 billion, which is up 8% year-over-year. Year-to-date, however, total spending is down 8%, at $18.3 billion.

Shifting to accessories, total spending in April 2022 declined 10% to $151 million, with the black PS4 DualShock 4 finishing as April's best-selling accessory overall. The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, meanwhile, is 2022's best-selling accessory.

April 2022 Top 10 Games Overall

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Elden Ring MLB The Show 22^ Kirby and the Forgotten Land* Nintendo Switch Sports* Call of Duty: Vanguard Horizon Forbidden West Mario Kart 8* Gran Turismo 7 Pokemon Legends: Arceus*

*Digital sales not included

^Xbox digital sales not included

12 Months Ending April 2022 Top 10 Games

Elden Ring Call of Duty: Vanguard Madden NFL 22 Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl* Battlefield 2042 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Far Cry 6 FIFA 22 Resident Evil Village Pokemon Legends: Arceus*

*Digital sales not included

Year-To-Date 2022 Top 10 Games

Elden Ring Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Pokemon Legends: Arceus* Horizon Forbidden West MLB The Show 22^ Gran Turismo 7 Call of Duty: Vanguard Kirby and the Forgotten Land* Madden NFL 22 Mario Kart 8*

*Digital sales not included

^Xbox digital sales not included

April 2022 Top Nintendo Games

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Kirby and the Forgotten Land* Nintendo Switch Sports* Mario Kart 8* Pokemon Legends: Arceus* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Mario Party Superstars* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* MLB The Show 22*

*Digital sales not included

April 2022 Top PlayStation Games

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga MLB The Show 22 Elden Ring Horizon Forbidden West Gran Turismo 7 Call of Duty: Vanguard Spider-Man: Miles Morales WWE 2K22* FIFA 22 Madden NFL 22

*Digital sales not included

April 2022 Top Xbox Games