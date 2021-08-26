The Best RPGs For Xbox One

The Xbox One's legacy certainly focuses largely on shooters like Halo, Gears of War, and Call of Duty, but Microsoft's console also has a plethora of role-playing games for those looking to sink their teeth into something a little meatier and immerse themselves in another world. These range from open-ended games such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and The Witcher 3 to more linear experiences like South Park: The Fractured But Whole, but all of them allow for customization and tailoring the game to suit your own style of play. Some of the games use turn-based battles, while others are more action-oriented, bridging the gap with action-adventure games and acting as a gateway to more complex RPGs. We included a variety of sub-genres when picking the best Xbox One RPGs, including games from North America, Japan, and Europe.

For more games on Xbox One, be sure to check out our list of the best Xbox One games, and if you're looking for an upgrade, we also have a list of the best Xbox Series X|S games.