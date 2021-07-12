The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
The Best PS4 And PS5 Game Deals On The PlayStation Store Right Now
Between Planet of the Discounts and a new Games Under $15 sale, a ton of cheap PlayStation games are up for grabs.
The PlayStation Store has no shortage of game deals right now, with multiple sales bringing hundreds of PS4 and PS5 discounts from now until July 22. The spotlight PSN sale right now is Planet of the Discounts, which features a random assortment of games at excellent prices, including Resident Evil 3 for $19.79, Dead by Daylight for $15, and Doom Eternal's Deluxe Edition for just under $30--the latter two deals also get you the PS5 editions of those games.
Budget-minded shoppers have another Games Under $15 sale to check out, which is chock-full with classics like The Witcher 3: Complete Edition ($10), Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition ($4.49), and Dragon Age: Inquisition's Game of the Year Edition ($8). As we enter a slower period for new game releases, this is an excellent opportunity to snag some older gems for less.
Finally, the PlayStation Store's add-ons sale lets you stock up on DLC for cheap, from season passes and expansions to costume packs. Notably, you can pick up The Outer Worlds' expansion pass for $20, Cities: Skylines' Ultimate Content Bundle for $50, and the Resident Evil 7 season pass for $12.
Check out more of the best PlayStation Store deals worth checking out below--all of these markdowns should be available until 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET on July 22. It's also worth shouting out the Deal of the Week: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for $30 (ends July 14). Keep in mind that PlayStation Plus members will save up to 10% more on some games!
Best PlayStation Store deals through July 22
Current sales
Best game deals
- Amnesia: Rebirth -- $15 (
$30)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- $30 (
$60) | ends 7/15
- Catherine: Full Body -- $20 (
$40)
- Control: Ultimate Edition -- $20 (
40)*
- The Crew 2 -- $12.49 (
$50)
- The Dark Pictures: Little Hope & Man of Medan Bundle -- $25 (
$50)
- Dead by Daylight -- $15 (
$30)*
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition -- $10 (
$40)
- Doom Eternal - Deluxe Edition -- $29.69 (
$90)*
- Dragon Age: Inquisition - GOTY Edition -- $8 (
$40)
- Dreams -- $10 (
$20)
- Final Fantasy VII -- $8 (
$16)
- Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package -- $25 (
$100)
- The Last of Us Remastered -- $10 (
$20)
- Little Nightmares - Complete Edition -- $7.49 (
$30)
- Madden NFL 21 - Superstar Edition -- $20 (
$80)*
- Metro 2033 Redux -- $3 (
$20)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered -- $12.49 (
$50)
- Persona 5 Strikers -- $39 (
$60)
- Resident Evil 2 -- $16 (
$40)
- Resident Evil 3 -- $19.79 (
$60)
- Resident Evil 4 -- $8 (
$20)
- Resident Evil 7 -- $10 (
$20)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition -- $9.74 (
$15)
- Titanfall 2 - Ultimate Edition -- $4.49 (
$30)
- Void Bastards -- $15 (
$30)
- A Way Out -- $9 (
$30)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition -- $10 (
$50)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon - Hero Edition -- $42 (
$70)*
*PS5 edition included
