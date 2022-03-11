The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
The Best PlayStation Game Deals Right Now
Several PS5 exclusives are steeply discounted this week, including Deathloop, Death Stranding, and more.
PlayStation is home to some of the best exclusives on the market, but most of them retail for $70 in the PS5 generation. That's why it's always nice to find a solid deal on games that show off the PS5's power and innovation. A decent number of PS5 games have been on sale recently, giving you a chance to score some of the PS5's best games at nice discounts. The PS5 also has the added bonus of supporting the PS4 catalog, which gives you the option to snag older games as they slowly make their way to the bargain bin. Whether you're looking for a PS5 exclusive at a low price or a PS4 classic, we've pulled together a list of the best PlayStation games currently on sale. Many of these discounts won't stick around long, so be sure to check them out before they disappear.
Best PlayStation game deals
-
Amnesia: Collection
-- $3 ($
30)
-
Amnesia: Rebirth
-- $13 ($
30)
-
Assassin's Creed Mythology Pack
-- $48 ($
160)
-
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
-- $20 ($
60)
-
Astroneer
-- $15 ($
30)
-
Battlefield 2042
-- $35 ($
70)
-
Blair Witch
-- $10 ($
30)
-
Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition
-- $40 ($
100)
-
Carrion
-- $13 ($
20)
-
Call of Duty: Vanguard
-- $53 ($
70)
-
Dead by Daylight
-- $12 ($
30)
-
Dead Cells
-- $15 ($
25)
-
Deathloop
-- $33 ($
60)
-
Death Stranding Director's Cut
-- $37 ($
50)
-
Demon's Souls (Preowned)
-- $45 ($
65)
-
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
-- $26 ($
40)
-
Don't Starve Together: Console Edition
-- $6 ($
15)
-
Dying Light Platinum Edition
-- $15 ($
50)
-
Elite Dangerous
-- $7 ($
30)
-
FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition
-- $45 ($
100)
-
Guardians of the Galaxy
-- $30 ($
60)
-
Hades
-- $20 ($
30)
-
Haven
-- $15 ($
25)
-
Hell Let Loose
-- $28 ($
40)
-
Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
-- $7 ($
15)
-
The Jackbox Party Pack 5
-- $18 ($
30)
-
Jak and Daxter Bundle
-- $20 ($
40)
-
Journey
-- $7 ($
15)
-
Judgment
-- $20 ($
40)
-
The Last of Us Part 2
-- $20 ($
40)
-
Madden NFL 22
-- $40 ($
60)
-
The Medium
-- $32 ($
50)
-
MLB The Show 21
-- $20 ($
30)
-
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition
-- $30 ($
40)
-
Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
-- $15 ($
30)
-
NBA 2K22
-- $25 ($
70)
-
OlliOlli World
-- $24 ($
30)
-
Overcooked 2
-- $6 ($
25)
-
Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition
-- $25 ($
70)
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (Preowned) -- $39
-
Resident Evil Village
-- $35 ($
50)
- Returnal (Preowned) -- $66
-
Riders Republic
-- $25 ($
60)
-
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
-- $51 ($
60)
-
Skyrim Anniversary Edition
-- $30 ($
50)
-
Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
-- $20 ($
40)
-
Streets of Rage 4
-- $15 ($
25)
-
Subnautica: Below Zero
-- $21 ($
30)
-
SuperHot
-- $10 ($
25)
-
Tales of Arise
-- $37 ($
60)
-
Terraria
-- $10 ($
20)
-
Tribes of Midgard
-- $12 ($
20)
-
We Happy Few
-- $6 ($
60)
-
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Day Ichi Edition
-- $30 ($
60)
Note: Pricing in bold only applies to PS5 versions.
Deathloop has seen numerous discounts over the past few months, and it's still available for just $33. The stylish shooter managed to walk away with our 2021 Game of the Year award, thanks to its innovative storytelling, tight gunplay, and limitless replayability.
Over on the PlayStation Store you'll find hundreds of discounted indies this week, although OlliOlli World is one of the standouts. Launched last month, the latest entry in the franchise improves on just about every aspect of OlliOlli2, giving you a colorful world to explore and plenty of unlockable customization options. Our OlliOlli World review said it "nails the balance…between losing yourself in the skating flow and feeling like you need to check off every challenge the game can throw at you."
If you've yet to tackle Hideo Kojima's latest inventive adventure, you'll find its Death Stranding Director's Cut marked down to just $37. This version includes the base game along with upgraded graphics for PS5, 3D Audio support, and a bunch of expanded content and minigames.
