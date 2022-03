The Best PlayStation Game Deals Right Now

PlayStation is home to some of the best exclusives on the market, but most of them retail for $70 in the PS5 generation. That's why it's always nice to find a solid deal on games that show off the PS5's power and innovation. A decent number of PS5 games have been on sale recently, giving you a chance to score some of the PS5's best games at nice discounts. The PS5 also has the added bonus of supporting the PS4 catalog, which gives you the option to snag older games as they slowly make their way to the bargain bin. Whether you're looking for a PS5 exclusive at a low price or a PS4 classic, we've pulled together a list of the best PlayStation games currently on sale. Many of these discounts won't stick around long, so be sure to check them out before they disappear.

Best PlayStation game deals

Note: Pricing in bold only applies to PS5 versions.

Deathloop has seen numerous discounts over the past few months, and it's still available for just $33. The stylish shooter managed to walk away with our 2021 Game of the Year award, thanks to its innovative storytelling, tight gunplay, and limitless replayability.

Over on the PlayStation Store you'll find hundreds of discounted indies this week, although OlliOlli World is one of the standouts. Launched last month, the latest entry in the franchise improves on just about every aspect of OlliOlli2, giving you a colorful world to explore and plenty of unlockable customization options. Our OlliOlli World review said it "nails the balance…between losing yourself in the skating flow and feeling like you need to check off every challenge the game can throw at you."

If you've yet to tackle Hideo Kojima's latest inventive adventure, you'll find its Death Stranding Director's Cut marked down to just $37. This version includes the base game along with upgraded graphics for PS5, 3D Audio support, and a bunch of expanded content and minigames.