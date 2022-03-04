The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
The Best Nintendo Switch Game Deals Right Now
The upcoming Kirby and the Forgotten Land is already seeing a discount on Amazon.
The Nintendo Switch has built up an impressive roster of games since launching in 2017. Whether you're looking for a sweeping open-world adventure, an exciting party game, or an in-depth RPG, the amount of content available on the hybrid console is staggering. Piecing together your own library of great Switch games is easier (and cheaper) than ever, as retailers are constantly discounting both third- and first-party titles--in the past, it was almost unheard of to see a price drop on a Zelda or Mario game.
We've scoured every corner of the web to put together a shortlist of the best Nintendo Switch game deals currently available. Switch sales tend to disappear just as fast as they show up, so be sure to check them out if one catches your eye.
Best Nintendo Switch game deals
-
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
-- $50 ($
60)
-
Bravely Default 2
-- $45 ($
50)
-
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
-- $27 ($
40)
-
Doom
-- $10 ($
40)
-
Doom Eternal
-- $20 ($
60)
-
Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze
-- $40 ($
60)
-
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
-- $40 ($
60)
-
Immortals Fenyx Rising
-- $15 ($
60)
-
Just Dance 2022
-- $25 ($
50)
-
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
-- $55 ($
60)
-
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
-- $50 ($
60)
-
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
-- $50 ($
60)
-
Luigi's Mansion 3
-- $50 ($
60)
-
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
-- $20 ($
60)
-
Mario Golf: Super Rush
-- $50 ($
60)
-
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
-- $50 ($
60)
- Mario Party Superstars -- $55 (
$60)
-
Monster Hunter Rise
-- $40 ($
60)
-
NBA 2K22
-- $20 ($
60)
-
New Pokemon Snap
-- $55 ($
60)
-
Persona 5 Strikers
-- $30 ($
60)
-
PGA Tour 2K21
-- $15 ($
20)
-
A Plague Tale: Innocence Cloud Version
-- $20 ($
40)
-
Pokemon Shield
-- $53 ($
60)
-
Pokemon Sword
-- $55 ($
60)
-
Pokemon Legends Arceus
-- $55 ($
60)
-
Shin Megami Tensei V
-- $50 ($
60)
-
Sonic Colors Ultimate
-- $30 ($
40)
-
South Park: The Fractured but Whole Gold Edition
-- $23 ($
90)
-
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
-- $50 ($
60)
-
Super Mario Odyssey
-- $40 ($
60)
-
Super Mario Party
-- $50 ($
60)
-
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
-- $50 ($
60)
-
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
-- $40 ($
60)
Kirby and the Forgotten Land might not be seeing a big discount, but considering it doesn't launch until March 25, it's one of the most exciting deals currently available. The newly released Triangle Strategy was also on sale for $50 at Walmart on launch day, but that deal sold out quickly. We'll make sure to update this article if it goes on sale again.
If you're excited to jump into A Plague Tale: Requiem later this year, the cloud version of A Plague Tale: Innocence is now available on Switch for just $20, down from $40. And if you're looking for something a bit more action-packed, many games in the Doom franchise are currently discounted, including Doom Eternal.
