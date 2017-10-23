  1. New Releases - Top Games Out This Week - October 22
The Best N64 Platformers Of All Time

Who took the most graceful leap into 3D?

The Nintendo 64 was home to many great games during its run in the '90s, and the jump to 3D meant big changes for every genre. The era also brought many platformers, and we can't help looking back on them with rose-tinted glasses.

But much like a middle schooler going through puberty, a few games handled the changes more gracefully than others. Some platformers rose to the top, while others were simply lost to time. There's a reason Super Mario 64 is considered a classic, while Superman 64...well, isn't.

With Super Mario Odyssey set to bring that nostalgic feel back in just a few short days, we're taking a look back at the best platformers the Nintendo 64 had to offer. Do you agree with our list? Let us know your favorite in the comments below!

If you enjoyed this look back at some older games, you might also enjoy our History Of series. We've examined the life of series like Uncharted and 2D Metroid games. Fans of Nintendo's re-released consoles will also be happy to know a Nintendo 64 classic is potentially in the works.

