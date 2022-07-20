The Best Minecraft Merch In 2022

With millions of monthly players and availability on every platform under the sun, Minecraft continues to be one of the most popular games around. Despite its blocky appearance, Minecraft is surprisingly elaborate. Whether you want to delve into underground caverns or build the perfect homestead, it’s easy to sink hundreds of hours into its procedurally generated worlds. Toss in regular updates and millions of mods, and it's easy to see why it’s dominated headlines for all these years. Minecraft’s incredible success has also led to a treasure trove of merchandise. If you’re looking to deck out your game room or find the perfect gift for a fan, here’s some of the best Minecraft merch currently available.

Minecraft Torch LED Lamp

$38

This oversized Torch LED Lamp isn’t just a faithful replica of its in-game counterpart--it’s also a legitimate way to see in the dark. The 12.6-inch-tall Torch can run for eight hours on a full charge and makes a fun decoration for game rooms.

Minecraft Charged Creeper Light

$23 (was $25)

This officially licensed product runs on three AAA batteries and produces a variety of authentic creeper sounds. It also emits a faint blue light, making it a great option to light up your home (although it might be a bit too creepy for a nursery or kids’ room).

Lego Minecraft

$19+

Minecraft’s blocky world is a perfect fit for Lego, so it should come as no surprise that there are a bunch of great collaborations between the two. Whether you’re looking for something simple like the Abandoned Mine Playset or the hilarious Pig House, there’s bound to be a Lego Minecraft set that catches your eye.

Minecraft Travel Puzzle Logic Game

$15

Just because you’re separated from your PC or gaming console doesn’t mean the Minecraft fun has to end. This unique Minecraft logic puzzle booklet offers 40 different challenges that put your Minecraft (and critical thinking) skills to the test.

Minecraft Creeper Plush

$10

Who said Minecraft’s Creepers aren't adorable? Standing eight-inches tall and crafted with soft, durable materials, this cute collectible proves that Creepers aren’t evil--they’re just misunderstood.

Minecraft Steve Pillow Buddy

$22 (was $30)

Designed with super soft material and 100% polyester, this high-quality pillow buddy is designed to last for years. Clocking in at 16 x 3 x 10 inches, the flat design allows Steve to be used as either a pillow or a snuggle buddy.

Minecraft Logo Light

$35

Simple and stylish, this light-up Minecraft logo offers a minimalistic way to show your love for the game. It can be powered by either three AAA batteries or through a USB connection, making it easy to find a spot on your desk for this sleek piece of merch.

Minecraft Body Pillow

$16

Super soft and super huggable, this body pillow is modeled after Minecraft’s dirt blocks. It’s also designed with polyester microfiber that’s durable and machine washable for ease of care.

Nerf Minecraft Stormlander

$17 (was $22)

Modeled after the Stormlander in Minecraft: Dungeons, this nifty hammer serves as both a melee weapon and firearm. Three darts can be packed into the end, which can then be primed and fired one at a time.

Nerf Minecraft Pillager’s Crossbow

$22 (was $28)

If you don’t need the pounding prowess of the Stormlander, then consider picking up the Pillager’s Crossbow. It includes three premium darts and is modeled after the standard crossbow found in Minecraft.

Accutime Minecraft Smartwatch

$37

Designed specifically for kids, the Minecraft Smartwatch doesn’t offer the ability to check text messages, make phone calls, or connect to Wi-Fi. Instead, it boasts a selfie camera, calculator, photo album viewer, pedometer, and other kid-friendly applications. It also comes with a sleek green band that’s adjustable to fit wrists of all sizes.

Minecraft Builders and Biomes Strategy Game

$35 (was $40)

Bring Minecraft to the tabletop with this unique strategy game that was developed as a collaboration between Ravensburger and Mojang. Up to four players can join in on the fun, which sees you exploring unique biomes and building elaborate structures in order to come out victorious.

Minecraft Official Novel Series

$10+

Minecraft isn’t just a successful video game--it’s also a New York Times Bestseller. The series includes 12 hardcover books, which slowly reveal a variety of strange secrets about the blocky world of Minecraft and are written by a handful of popular authors.

Minecraft Explore and Create T-Shirt

$18

Plenty of Minecraft T-Shirts are floating around the web, but few are as stylish as this Explore and Create one. Offered in sizes ranging from small to XXL, the officially licensed apparel is constructed with preshrunk cotton and designed around eye-catching white and yellow artwork on the front of the shirt.

Minecraft Blanket

$25

This sizable (90 x 60-inch) fleece blanket is covered in sheep, creepers, TNT blocks, and other iconic Minecraft images. It makes a great addition to game rooms, but is also highly functional and easy to care for, thanks to machine-washable materials.

Decorative Creeper Pillow Cover

$12

Designed with a quilted pattern of various green squares, this Creeper Pillow Cover is both stylish and practical. The front boasts the classic Creeper design, while the back is built with a soft, plush material. The only downside? You’ll need to provide your own pillow.

Minecraft Panda Plush

$20

Pandas are adorable on their own, but with Minecraft’s blocky style they’re even more charming. This collectible is built with a material that’s both soft and stretchy, along with weighted legs that makes the bear hilariously floppy.

Minecraft Diecast Figure Set

$22 (was $25)

This bundle comes with 20 unique die-cast figurines, each one meticulously modeled after their in-game counterparts. Three different bundles are available and include Creepers, Archers, Enderman, and more.

Mobbery Wall Poster

$9

Bring a bit of color to your home with this Mobbery Wall Poster. Iconic creatures from the world of Minecraft are featured in the minimalistic design, which features a black background and pixelated versions of dozens of members of the Minecraft cast.