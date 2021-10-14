In Fortnite, gliders will all get you to the island at the same speed and can travel the same distance, but that doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. The best Fortnite gliders are sometimes defined as something super rare, loaded with special effects, or totally unique. Here are our picks for the best Fortnite gliders so far.

Touchdown

This one is named after that thing the Jaguars never do.

While this glider doesn't have any of the official NFL licensing of the character skins, it's got a ton of cool nods to the sport, and somehow manages to fit them all onto a Chapter 1 default glider base. Notice the gridiron wings, the field goal posts as handles, and of course the football-styled umbrella portion. These early gliders are rarely as done up as this one.

Astroworld Cyclone

Even rarer than Travis Scott himself, his glider will likely never be sold.

Even if Travis Scott is one day resold in the Item Shop, his glider likely won't be. It was earned as a free cosmetic for taking part in the Astronomical in-game concert series during Chapter 2, Season 2. That means it's just about as rare as a Fortnite item gets these days. If you see someone with it, you can be sure they were bouncing around to Scott's concert in the summer of 2020, and now they've got the roller coaster glider to prove it.

Rick's UFO Cruiser

"I Always Slay It, Queen."

Matching the aesthetic of the series perfectly, this Rick and Morty-inspired glider can make a passive fan out of even the R&M uninitiated. Whenever Fortnite ditches its already cool original style for something different like another cartoon or anime, those skins and styles really pop off the screen, as you can see in the image above.

Glinthawk

Thanks for the ride, Faro Automated Solutions.

Aloy was one of the earliest major gaming crossovers to come to Fortnite, and still one of the best. Her arrival during the hunting-themed season was a perfect fit for her and her mechanical beasts like this Glinthawk. This also makes Fortnite the only game where you can see Aloy tame such a creature. Don't try it in Horizon.

MCG

You can customize the MCG with one of several comic book covers.

Though I'm not a big Marvel fan myself, even I can see how cool the MCG (Marvel Comics Glider, I presume) is. With nine different styles to choose from, each image allows you to deck your glider out in a different art piece from real-life Marvel comics over the years. They feature different heroes, colors, and artists, so everyone should find something that fits.

'Brella

To date, this remains the only fully customizable glider.

Fortnite's only fully customizable glider is still one of the best well over a year later. As you completed challenges during Chapter 2, Season 3, you could unlock slots for the glider, and each slot offered a handful of customization options. As you can see above, I let my design decisions come from my love for Sea of Thieves and went with a very swashbuckling glider.

Comet Crasher

The Comet Crash is versatile and stylish.

The Comet Crasher gets some cool points just for being one of a handful of gliders your character stands on rather than hangs under. But I rank it here because of its versatility. As a glowing comet, it fits several different aesthetics, including fantasy characters, science fiction characters, and superheroes, among others I'm sure I haven't even thought of yet.

IO Stealth Sail

Slone's glider adds a slight stealth advantage.

Fortnite cosmetics aren't truly pay-to-win, but this ultra-quiet glider that came with Doctor Slone in Chapter 2, Season 7 does provide a minor boost. Because it's so quiet, I've found I can better hear where other players are dropping nearby. Some gliders are so loud that I can't ever use them. This one, meanwhile, floats me toward the island like a ninja on wings.

Mjolnir's Path

Are you worthy?

Just like it is with his Mjolnir pickaxe, Thor's Mjolnir can also be used as a glider--and only those worthy can use it. As a fun Easter egg, Captain America can carry his famous hammer too--a nod to the movies--but anyone else who tries will revert back to the default glider. Sorry folks, you must be this god-like to ride.

UNSC Pelican

You can't Finish The Fight unless you first glide in and start it.

One of the best things about this Halo-inspired glider is its dramatic entrance. When you signal for your glider on your descent, it usually just spawns in front of you and you'll latch on. With the Pelican, its custom animation sees it blast into your reach from off-screen, as though you've got all the impeccable timing and flair of a Halo Infinite superstar.

