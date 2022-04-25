The Best Faces Of The Franchise Cards In MLB The Show 22

MLB The Show 22's commitment to the grind continues with Diamond Dynasty, its unique take on a card-collecting mode that allows fans to build their own fantasy baseball teams featuring current athletes, new legends, and rising stars. The online multiplayer mode features cross-platform play and cross-progression and includes a few updated tools for players to customize uniforms, modify user-created stadiums, and earn XP towards exclusive reward paths by playing any mode in The Show 22.

The first featured program in this year's Diamond Dynasty is "Faces Of The Franchise"--a new spin on Innings and Team Affinity that includes 30 new bosses, one from each MLB team, and 12 of which can be added to your roster via sellable and non-sellable boss packs. Players can obtain XP by living out their dreams in Road To The Show or by completing online challenges, moments, collections, conquest maps, limited-time events, and Mini Seasons, an eight-team recreational league played exclusively offline that has its own Season Championship and set of exclusive rewards.

With each "Faces Of The Franchise" boss being a 90 overall with modifiers, we've compiled a cheat sheet on the best cards that will make sure your team stays in the win column all summer long.

Bryan Reynolds (CF) - Pittsburgh Pirates

A Pirates fan favorite, Reynolds' stats on offense favor power against right-handed pitchers and turn him into a glitchy contact hitter against lefties due to his switch stance. His reaction (85) and speed (85) give him the versatility to cover every corner of the outfield while quirks such as Dead Red, Unfazed, and Rally Monkey make him a threat versus fastball throwers in two-strike counts.

Casey Mize (SP) - Detroit Tigers

The first overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, Mize's Future Stars card in MLB The Show 20 created a living on throwing sinkers at your wrists. His new 90 FOTF swaps his cutter and slurve pitches for a curve and a slider, but his stamina (96), H/9 (90), and BB/9 (89) make him a reliable control pitcher who can catch opponents off guard with alternating pitch speeds and a deceptive splitter.

Cedric Mullins (CF) - Baltimore Orioles

Mullins became the first Orioles player to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in a season last year, hitting .291/.360/.518 while also leading all major outfielders with 389 putouts. His All-Star Game card in The Show 21 rarely missed the ball and his new Faces Of The Franchise version is a lower overall rework, but with notable upgrades at fielding (85), arm strength (72), and stealing (85).

Cody Bellinger (CF) - Los Angeles Dodgers

The Cody Bellinger Redemption Tour is finally upon us. The Dodgers star has had his inconsistencies since his 2019 NL MVP season, but his FOTF card is a nod to his former self with optimal power stats and 99 arm strength. His contact screams "noodle arms", but Bellinger's left-handed bat plays and comes with first base versatility and fielding that can be paralleled to a diamond rating (90+).

Corey Seager (SS) - Texas Rangers

Corey Seager's swing is "buddah" (not "butter"). The Dodger-turned-Ranger has one of the prettiest hitting animations in MLB The Show and his Franchise card arms it with active quirks (Unfazed, Dead Red), 90+ vision, and power that's on the better side of standard. His defense makes him a liability at shortstop rather than second base (or third), but it's Seager, and left-handed pitching fears him.

Devin Williams (RP) - Milwaukee Brewers

Every great bullpen needs a Devin Williams card. The Missouri native pitched his way to a 0.33 ERA and an NL Rookie Of The Year award in 2020, all thanks to the "Airbender"--a pitch The Show has split into a circle-change and a screwball that both use 99 break to make opposing hitters swing at everything. Williams lacks control, but the 112 H/9 and 114 K/9 were made for the setup role.

Emmanuel Clase (CP) - Cleveland Guardians

Despite a dominant summer, the Cleveland Guardians reliever didn’t get the diamond treatment in MLB The Show 21 until November’s Finest series. His 90 FOTF is a tribute to that 99 overall as it has the quirks Outlier I and Homebody, a 101mph cutter and fastball, and a bizarro 92mph slider with a 93 break rating. The scariest part? His control stat maxes out at a 97 overall at parallel level five.

Jazz Chisholm (SS) - Miami Marlins

The 24-year-old infielder from Nassau, Bahamas made his debut in The Show 20 as a 94 Future Stars and was beloved for his speed and a Ken Griffey Jr.-esque swing that destroyed fastballs up in the zone. His Franchise version plays the same – favoring elite fielding and the Situational Hitter quirk to be less power-heavy – but it plays well above its attributes because Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a movie.

Logan Webb (SP) - San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb is the definition of pitching meta. The 25-year-old San Francisco Giants ace uses a five-pitch repertoire that's more useful than other FOTF options (Alek Manoah, Marcus Stroman) thanks to a break-heavy mix of--you guessed it--sinkers, sliders, and changeups. His fastball and cutter are tied to the hip and the comparisons to Todd Alquist from Breaking Bad are always an added plus.

Mike Trout (CF) - Los Angeles Angels

There is nothing complicated about Mike Trout. The three-time MVP recipient's combo of power, contact, and speed produce results and his Faces Of The Franchise card adds a new spin to "Trout Fishing," with a 90 overall that lives for extra-base hits, corner outfield plays, and sending righties back to the clubhouse for an early shower. He's also fast. Like "94 potential speed" fast.

Rafael Devers (3B) - Boston Red Sox

There’s Trout, Ohtani, Tatis Jr., and then there's Devers. The Red Sox third baseman is known as "Big Scoops" to the The Show community because of his ability to effortlessly drive the ball into orbit. Devers is a power hitter, through and through, and while he can be replaced with a better arm or fielder, he's a pinch hitting nightmare with his Breaking Ball and Situational Hitter quirks.

Wander Franco (SS) - Tampa Bay Rays

The former number-one prospect in Major League Baseball made his debut in June 2021, breaking Mickey Mantle's 36-game on base streak before agreeing to an 11-year, $182 million extension with the Rays. His splits against righties won't cut it at higher difficulties, but Franco’s 93 vision, 81 speed, and 80+ fielding at three positions are tied to a switch swing that adores doubles and home runs.