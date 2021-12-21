The Best EA Play Games To Download On Console And PC

One of the better deals in game subscription services, EA Play combines a rich selection of legacy titles and newer games into a single service. Whether you're subscribed to it directly from an EA membership or you make use of it as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the ability to have access to some of EA's best and newest games is pure value for money. So which games are the best on EA Play?

Everyone has different tastes, but we've gone through the library and found a collection of indie gems, classic games, and newer titles that cover a wide range of genres. Take a look at it below, and you should find something worth adding to your download pile.

A Way Out

One for multiple players in the household–in fact, it requires multiplayer playersA Way Out is a unique take on co-op gameplay. A finely crafted escape adventure that asks players to work together, developer Hazelight's debut title never fails to feel memorable, constantly throwing unique challenges your way, while also dropping a hard-hitting emotional tale of redemption and change during its prison-break story. Worth sharing with a friend or a partner, A Way Out feels fresh, something we always expect from Josef Fares and Hazelight.

Read our A Way Out review.

Battlefield 1

Five years after launch, EA and DICE's journey to the trenches of the first World War remains one of the very best in the entire series. It's a game that wastes no time in reminding you of just how brutal trench warfare was a century ago, shining a light on the hidden history of the conflict across several nations and creating an engaging narrative in the process. It's the multiplayer that kept fans around for years though, and with a deep focus that saw a steady supply drop of new modes, maps, and content, Battlefield 1 became a feature-rich package of content and conflict.

Read our Battlefield 1 review.

Burnout Paradise Remastered

More than a decade after it first launched, Burnout Paradise still stands as one of the best games to recklessly race cars in while listening to one of Guns 'n Rose's greatest hits. The remastered version of the game retains all of its high-speed charm, its cleverly designed city tracks to race around in, and a collection of vehicles that'll make you recoil in horror every single time you wind up smashing them into a more compact shape.

Burnout as a series might be on permanent hiatus, as developer Criterion games is currently tasked with the next entry in the Need for Speed series, but Burnout Paradise Remastered is a terrific reminder of just how good that line of chaotic car-nage, with this particular game being the very pinnacle of the franchise.

Read our Burnout Paradise review.

Dead Space

Back in the late 2000s, EA and developer Visceral Games helped reinvigorate the horror genre with an intense and armpit-moistening journey into sci-fi terror. A full remake using all of EA's proprietary technology is coming in the near future, but the original Dead Space is still worth diving into to see just how brilliant the game was when it first landed. Isaac Clarke's journey through the cramped corridors of the USG Ishimura is a masterclass in video game horror design, constantly throwing jump scares and an intimidating atmosphere at you.

Necromorphs are still of the most ghoulish monsters to ever be seen inside of a video game, Isaac's talent for guerrilla weapon construction gives the game a scrappy edge, and the Jason Graves-composed soundtrack will send constant shivers down your spine,

Read our Dead Space review.

Dirt 5

Dirt 5 knows exactly which racing lane it wants to stay in, and that happens to be a tour around the world's most challenging dirt tracks using a variety of hot hatchbackss. Unlike the punishing Dirt Rally series that requires pinpoint precision in every race, Dirt 5 is a more forgiving blast around rallying landmarks, emphasizing a scrappy scramble to the finish against challenging opponents. With dozens of tracks and stunning visuals, Dirt 5 is rally good fun.

Read our Dirt 5 review.

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Age: Inquisition is a fantasy sandbox that can easily devour hours of your lifespan. A dense and beautiful world of magic and monsters, BioWare's incredible effort to outdo previous entries in the series–including the rushed Dragon Age 2–resulted in an expansive RPG that set a new bar for the series. While the plot may leave much to be desired, everything else about the game is a thrilling and polished ride into fantasy territory that's backed up by some of the best RPG systems in recent memory. A great co-op mode adds to the satisfying feel of the game, while top-notch combat, detailed crafting systems, and a gorgeous land of opportunity further solidify Inquisition's position as one of the best in the Dragon Age library.

Read our Dragon Age: Inquisition review.

It Takes Two

It Takes Two is a stunning showcase of what co-op gaming can bring to the table. Hazelight's sophomore effort after A Way Out, It Takes Two has been a stunning example of unbridled passion and creativity, all bundled up in a game that features some of the cleverest team-building content ever seen in a video game. It's crammed with interesting ideas, it has wonderful mini-games, and it looks like a million bucks. Not just one of the best multiplayer games of the year, It Takes Two is an essential experience that sticks the landing on its ambitious premise.

Read our It Takes Two review.

Knockout City

In the mood for a live-service game of dodgeball? Knockout City is the game for you, and even if you're not planning to make a career out of hurtling spheres of rubber into the faces of random digital people around the world, Knockout City is still a ton of fun to hop in and out of. Part of its charm comes from a reversal mechanic that has the potential to turn every encounter into a high-stakes game of ping pong. But with a larger ball. Throw in some charming Saturday morning cartoon visuals, a decent selection of modes, and some cool cosmetic gear to unlock, and you've got a terrific dodgeball simulator that'll make you happy that you spent all those hours learning how to dodge wrenches.

Read our Knockout City review.

Peggle 2

Some of the best puzzle games are the ones that manage to walk a tightrope between simple gameplay mechanics and fiendishly challenging levels. Peggle 2 is one such game, a bright and colorful ode to joy that refines everything that made the original game so great and adds a few twists of its own along the way. Dozens of boards and trials give you a ton of content to work through, and the quest to accomplish every bonus objective in a stage makes for a compelling experience.

Read our Peggle 2 review.

Sea of Solitude

It may not be a lengthy or even mechanically deep game, but Sea of Solitude is still a fascinating examination of isolation set against the backdrop of a vast ocean. While its gameplay has occasional dips that drag the experience down, it's the introspective story that Sea of Solitude tells that makes it such a fascinating gem in EA's catalog. A saga about mental health and the effect it has on us as people, Sea of Solitude is a brief and insightful window that treats its subject matter with respect.

Read our Sea of Solitude review.

Star Wars Battlefront II

It's a controversial choice given the Star Wars Battlefront II'sreputation for some of the most egregious microtransaction practices of all time, but you've got to give credit to DICE for tackling that problem head on. With the wrong kind of attention focused on it, EA's Battlefront sequel retooled itself to offer gripping multiplayer gameplay and a short but satisfying campaign content that didn't feel like a thinly-disguised attempt to extort extra cash from players.

Without that baggage weighing it down, Battlefront II created some of the best Star Wars multiplayer moments in history and whether you were dogfighting above Endor or advancing on Naboo, the game played as good as it looked.

Read our Star Wars Battlefront II review.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

While the 2010s had been dominated by multiplayer games set in the Star Wars universe under EA, it was a return to single-player action that showed just how enthralling that fictional universe could be when the right studio was involved. Titanfall and Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment spun a fantastic tale about a former Jedi in exile, a quest to turn the tide against the Imperial war machine, and some of the best lightsaber combat of all time in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

A beautiful tour of the galaxy with a cast of colorful characters, Fallen Order raised the bar for Star Wars games and we can't wait to see what the future holds in store for Cal Kestis.

Read our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order review.

Star Wars: Squadrons

A long overdue return to the cockpit, Star Wars: Squadrons is pure dogfighting bliss set in a galaxy far, far away. While its single-player campaign is a bit on the short side, the Squadron's multiplayer meshes well with its superb gameplay, driving home the sensation of zero-gravity warfare while juggling a number of systems to keep your X-Wing from being reduced to a smoldering pile of rubble. If you've got a VR headset, you can plug it in for an even more immersive experience that'll make you feel like a crucial part of the Star Wars universe.

Read our Star Wars: Squadrons review.

Titanfall 2

The original Titanfall was a breath of fresh air in the first-person shooter genre, a fantastic fusion of man and machine gameplay that combined some of the best gunplay on the market with the lumbering delight of piloting a heavily-armed mecha war machine. For its sequel, developer Respawn Entertainment improved on almost every part of the first game, further fine-tuning the action, agile movement systems, and adding more mechanized options to the battlefield.

It's the single-player campaign where Titanfall 2 truly shines though, as the tale of lone Titan pilot Jack Cooper and his journey across hostile territory incorporates some stunning level design, tough-as-nails bosses to fend off, and even a memorable session of time-bending action. It's a fluid and energetic follow-up, mixing thoughtful moments of reflection with all-out warfare on a grand scale.

Read our Titanfall 2 review.

Unravel Two

The first Unravel game combined a terrific selection of puzzles with well-designed platforming to create a heartwarming experience. The sequel doubled up on playable characters with its two Yarnies that could be used in co-op, while every other aspect of the game was tightened up so that there were no loose threads to worry about. The end result is a charming adventure that's bolstered by its seamless tag-team platforming, a story that doesn't outstay its welcome, and a gentle learning curve that emphasizes teamwork. It's a warm and inviting follow-up to an already charming game, a ripping good yarn that everyone should play.

Read our Unravel Two review.