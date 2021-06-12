The Best E3 2021 Trailers (So Far)

E3 2021 has finally kicked off, which naturally brings with it a ton of new game trailers. Pre-E3 events like Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest and Tribeca Games Spotlight have proven to be exciting platforms to see some awesome trailers for upcoming games, but now that the event has started, we're compiling some of the season's biggest trailer highlights for your viewing pleasure. Below you can find all the biggest and best trailers to come out of and around E3 2021 so far.

To keep up with GameSpot's ongoing coverage of E3 2021, check out our Play For All event hub, where we'll be posting all the latest stories the moment they get announced. You can also read our E3 2021 schedule, so you don't miss out on all the upcoming press conferences.

Elden Ring (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Summer Games Fest ended with a bang, revealing to the world the premiere gameplay trailer of From Software's long-anticipated Elden Ring. Like previous reveals from the acclaimed developer, this one offered an intense look at the daunting new challenges that await players when the game finally arrives in January 2022. And yes, you read that right: Elden Ring has a release date.

Death Stranding: Director's Cut (PS5)

In usual fashion, Hideo Kojima appeared as a special guest on Keighley's Summer Games Fest stream to surprise folks with a trailer announcing Death Stranding: Director's Cut. While the trailer offered no indication of what exactly this new PS5 version will offer, it was, at least, a highly entertaining callback to Kojima's previous work on Metal Gear Solid.

Far Cry 6 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, Luna)

Leave it to Giancarlo Esposito to always provide a riveting performance anytime he appears on screen. It was no different in this uncomfortably tense Far Cry 6 trailer shown during the Ubisoft Forward 2021 stream.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Switch)

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is getting a sequel in the form of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, and the debut trailer for the game reminded us again how shocking it is that this crossover works so well.

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora (TBA)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was a pleasant surprise to see at the end of the Ubisoft Forward 2021 stream. Set in the world of James Cameron's massively popular film franchise, the upcoming game seems like one of the most ambitious movie game adaptions that Ubisoft is making yet.

Trek To Yomi (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

If you're into classic samurai cinema, then Trek to Yomi may pique your curiosity. This upcoming 2.5D side-scrolling action game has an aesthetic that's evocative of the film genre's finest.