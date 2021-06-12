The Best E3 2021 Trailers (So Far)
Here are the best trailers we've seen so far at E3 2021.
E3 2021 has finally kicked off, which naturally brings with it a ton of new game trailers. Pre-E3 events like Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest and Tribeca Games Spotlight have proven to be exciting platforms to see some awesome trailers for upcoming games, but now that the event has started, we're compiling some of the season's biggest trailer highlights for your viewing pleasure. Below you can find all the biggest and best trailers to come out of and around E3 2021 so far.
To keep up with GameSpot's ongoing coverage of E3 2021, check out our Play For All event hub, where we'll be posting all the latest stories the moment they get announced. You can also read our E3 2021 schedule, so you don't miss out on all the upcoming press conferences.
Elden Ring (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
Far Cry Season Pass Become the Villain Trailer | Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Full Presentation | Gearbox E3 2021 Rainbow Six Extraction Reveal Trailer--Everything You Missed Gearbox E3 2021 Showcase Livestream Devolver Digital Showcase 2021 Livestream Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope Gameplay Trailer | Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 Godfall: Fire And Darkness Full Presentation | Gearbox E3 2021 Best Trailers From Ubisoft Forward Tribes of Midgard E3 Presentation | Gearbox E3 2021 Streets of Rage 4 - 8 Minutes Of Mr. X Nightmare DLC Gameplay Wizard With A Gun Gameplay and Cinematic Trailer | Devolver Digital E3 2021 Trek to Yomi | Devolver Digital E3 2021
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Summer Games Fest ended with a bang, revealing to the world the premiere gameplay trailer of From Software's long-anticipated Elden Ring. Like previous reveals from the acclaimed developer, this one offered an intense look at the daunting new challenges that await players when the game finally arrives in January 2022. And yes, you read that right: Elden Ring has a release date.
Death Stranding: Director's Cut (PS5)
Far Cry Season Pass Become the Villain Trailer | Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Full Presentation | Gearbox E3 2021 Rainbow Six Extraction Reveal Trailer--Everything You Missed Gearbox E3 2021 Showcase Livestream Devolver Digital Showcase 2021 Livestream Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope Gameplay Trailer | Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 Godfall: Fire And Darkness Full Presentation | Gearbox E3 2021 Best Trailers From Ubisoft Forward Tribes of Midgard E3 Presentation | Gearbox E3 2021 Streets of Rage 4 - 8 Minutes Of Mr. X Nightmare DLC Gameplay Wizard With A Gun Gameplay and Cinematic Trailer | Devolver Digital E3 2021 Trek to Yomi | Devolver Digital E3 2021
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
In usual fashion, Hideo Kojima appeared as a special guest on Keighley's Summer Games Fest stream to surprise folks with a trailer announcing Death Stranding: Director's Cut. While the trailer offered no indication of what exactly this new PS5 version will offer, it was, at least, a highly entertaining callback to Kojima's previous work on Metal Gear Solid.
Far Cry 6 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, Luna)
Far Cry Season Pass Become the Villain Trailer | Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Full Presentation | Gearbox E3 2021 Rainbow Six Extraction Reveal Trailer--Everything You Missed Gearbox E3 2021 Showcase Livestream Devolver Digital Showcase 2021 Livestream Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope Gameplay Trailer | Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 Godfall: Fire And Darkness Full Presentation | Gearbox E3 2021 Best Trailers From Ubisoft Forward Tribes of Midgard E3 Presentation | Gearbox E3 2021 Streets of Rage 4 - 8 Minutes Of Mr. X Nightmare DLC Gameplay Wizard With A Gun Gameplay and Cinematic Trailer | Devolver Digital E3 2021 Trek to Yomi | Devolver Digital E3 2021
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Leave it to Giancarlo Esposito to always provide a riveting performance anytime he appears on screen. It was no different in this uncomfortably tense Far Cry 6 trailer shown during the Ubisoft Forward 2021 stream.
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Switch)
Far Cry Season Pass Become the Villain Trailer | Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Full Presentation | Gearbox E3 2021 Rainbow Six Extraction Reveal Trailer--Everything You Missed Gearbox E3 2021 Showcase Livestream Devolver Digital Showcase 2021 Livestream Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope Gameplay Trailer | Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 Godfall: Fire And Darkness Full Presentation | Gearbox E3 2021 Best Trailers From Ubisoft Forward Tribes of Midgard E3 Presentation | Gearbox E3 2021 Streets of Rage 4 - 8 Minutes Of Mr. X Nightmare DLC Gameplay Wizard With A Gun Gameplay and Cinematic Trailer | Devolver Digital E3 2021 Trek to Yomi | Devolver Digital E3 2021
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is getting a sequel in the form of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, and the debut trailer for the game reminded us again how shocking it is that this crossover works so well.
Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora (TBA)
Far Cry Season Pass Become the Villain Trailer | Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Full Presentation | Gearbox E3 2021 Rainbow Six Extraction Reveal Trailer--Everything You Missed Gearbox E3 2021 Showcase Livestream Devolver Digital Showcase 2021 Livestream Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope Gameplay Trailer | Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 Godfall: Fire And Darkness Full Presentation | Gearbox E3 2021 Best Trailers From Ubisoft Forward Tribes of Midgard E3 Presentation | Gearbox E3 2021 Streets of Rage 4 - 8 Minutes Of Mr. X Nightmare DLC Gameplay Wizard With A Gun Gameplay and Cinematic Trailer | Devolver Digital E3 2021 Trek to Yomi | Devolver Digital E3 2021
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was a pleasant surprise to see at the end of the Ubisoft Forward 2021 stream. Set in the world of James Cameron's massively popular film franchise, the upcoming game seems like one of the most ambitious movie game adaptions that Ubisoft is making yet.
Trek To Yomi (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
Far Cry Season Pass Become the Villain Trailer | Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Full Presentation | Gearbox E3 2021 Rainbow Six Extraction Reveal Trailer--Everything You Missed Gearbox E3 2021 Showcase Livestream Devolver Digital Showcase 2021 Livestream Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope Gameplay Trailer | Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 Godfall: Fire And Darkness Full Presentation | Gearbox E3 2021 Best Trailers From Ubisoft Forward Tribes of Midgard E3 Presentation | Gearbox E3 2021 Streets of Rage 4 - 8 Minutes Of Mr. X Nightmare DLC Gameplay Wizard With A Gun Gameplay and Cinematic Trailer | Devolver Digital E3 2021 Phantom Abyss | Devolver Digital E3 2021
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
If you're into classic samurai cinema, then Trek to Yomi may pique your curiosity. This upcoming 2.5D side-scrolling action game has an aesthetic that's evocative of the film genre's finest.
E3 2021 News & Announcements
- E3 2021: Schedule, Participants, And What To Expect
- Xbox & Bethesda E3 Showcase Stream: How To Watch
- Nintendo Direct E3 2021: How To Watch
- + Show More E3 2021 News & Announcements Links (3)
- E3 2021 Games Confirmed So Far
- Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 Announcements: Far Cry 6, Mario + Rabbids 2, Avatar
- How To Watch The Square Enix E3 2021 Press Conference With New Eidos Game Reveal
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation