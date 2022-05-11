The Best Competitive PS5 Controller Now Has Tons Of Customization Options

The Scuf Reflex , but now Scuf is giving players a ton of customization options when ordering the Reflex. The Reflex now has 32 different faceplate colors, multiple trigger and thumbstick styles, and more features that you can fine-tune to your liking.

Scuf Reflex Starting at $200 The competitive controller can be customized exclusively through the Scuf Gaming website and starts at $200. There seems to be no limit to the number of ways you can kit out the Reflex, with 12 different aspects of the controller now customizable. Here's a closer look at all the features you can personalize: Faceplate colors

Faceplate trim colors

Touchpad colors

Button kit colors

Thumbstick colors

Thumbstick shapes

Thumbstick heights

Trigger styles

Trigger and bumper colors

D-pad colors

Create/Options buttons colors

Home button colors See at Scuf Gaming

The Scuf Reflex released earlier this year and is compatible with both PS5 and PC. Remappable paddles, adaptive triggers, and the ability to save profiles make it one of the most feature-complete options available. In terms of PS5 controllers, the Scuf Reflex is easily the best option when it comes to competitive gaming. If you're gaming on PC, you have a wider selection of competitive controllers to choose from, including the Xbox Elite Series 2, Scuf Instinct Pro, and Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma.

Before pulling the trigger on a purchase, be sure to check out our lists of the best PS5 controllers and best PC controllers to find one that best fits your needs.