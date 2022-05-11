The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
The Best Competitive PS5 Controller Now Has Tons Of Customization Options
From faceplate colors and thumbstick height to trigger styles and more, the Scuf Reflex is now fully customizable.
The Scuf Reflex , but now Scuf is giving players a ton of customization options when ordering the Reflex. The Reflex now has 32 different faceplate colors, multiple trigger and thumbstick styles, and more features that you can fine-tune to your liking.
Scuf Reflex
Starting at $200
The competitive controller can be customized exclusively through the Scuf Gaming website and starts at $200. There seems to be no limit to the number of ways you can kit out the Reflex, with 12 different aspects of the controller now customizable. Here's a closer look at all the features you can personalize:
- Faceplate colors
- Faceplate trim colors
- Touchpad colors
- Button kit colors
- Thumbstick colors
- Thumbstick shapes
- Thumbstick heights
- Trigger styles
- Trigger and bumper colors
- D-pad colors
- Create/Options buttons colors
- Home button colors
The Scuf Reflex released earlier this year and is compatible with both PS5 and PC. Remappable paddles, adaptive triggers, and the ability to save profiles make it one of the most feature-complete options available. In terms of PS5 controllers, the Scuf Reflex is easily the best option when it comes to competitive gaming. If you're gaming on PC, you have a wider selection of competitive controllers to choose from, including the Xbox Elite Series 2, Scuf Instinct Pro, and Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma.
Before pulling the trigger on a purchase, be sure to check out our lists of the best PS5 controllers and best PC controllers to find one that best fits your needs.
