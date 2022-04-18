The Best Bikes To Buy In GTA Online

Getting around Los Santos in GTA Online can be done in a variety of ways. From cruising around in a yacht to flying across the map in a jet, players have a plethora of options at their disposal. However, perhaps the most enjoyable, and dangerous, way of navigating the hectic streets of Los Santos is with a motorcycle. Motorcycles, otherwise simply known as bikes, are a staple in the GTA series and as such, the online world of GTA 5 has introduced dozens of options for players to choose from.

There are several routes players can go when trying to decide which bike to buy in GTA Online. Most players will look at sheer speed when making their decision, which isn't incorrect by any means. However, there are also other aspects to look at when browsing available bikes.

We've narrowed down what we feel are the best overall bikes in GTA Online in the list below. We've also compiled a list of the fastest bikes in GTA Online if players are simply looking at getting around the map in the quickest manner possible.

Fastest motorcycles in GTA Online

If players are looking for raw speed when purchasing a bike, then they likely just want to see a list of their top choices. Price definitely plays a factor when getting into the fastest available bikes but there are also some affordable choices that are nearly as fast as the top bikes in GTA Online.

The fastest bikes in GTA Online are listed below, starting with the overall fastest option, along with their top speed and price points.

Apocalypse Deathbike - 150 mph - $1,269,000 Oppressor - 140 mph - $3,524,500 BF400 - 137 mph - $95,000 Bati 801 - 135 mph - $15,000 Bati 801RR - 135 mph - $15,000 Hakuchou - 134 mph - $82,000 Oppressor MK II - 128 mph - $3,890,250

As players can see, their choices are quite varied in terms of price. There are some bikes in GTA Online for under $100,000 that can reach over 130 mph. Of course, the fastest bike in the game, the Deathbike, can't really be touched in terms of speed. The Deathbike is 10 mph faster than the next closest bike in the Oppressor.

The Oppressor MK II. Image via GTA Wiki

Most of these bikes look roughly the same, with the first and second sets of three looking nearly identical in some aspects. However, if players want to separate themselves, they can purchase the Oppressor MK II from Pegassi. This bike looks like a mini-rocket and reaches nearly 130 mph. Unfortunately, it also costs the most out of any bike on the list, so players will need a large wallet if they want to shell out for the MK II.

To purchase any one of these bikes in GTA Online, players can visit either Southern San Andreas Super Autos or Legendary Motorsports through the Eyefind browser.

Best motorcycles in GTA Online

While the above bikes might be the fastest in Los Santos, speed doesn't always equal being the best. Naturally, some of the top-rated bikes in GTA Online will be the fastest but there are also some choices that players should consider if they want superior handling.

Below are a few bikes that players should prioritize purchasing over other bikes if they want the best bang for their buck.

Hakuchou Drag Bike

The Hakuchou Drag Bike. Image via GTA Wiki

If players are looking for the best overall speed and handling, they should buy the Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Bike. This bike has a top speed of 126.50 mph but also has one of the top lap times in GTA Online. The Drag Bike handles extremely well, featuring strong acceleration and speed that makes riding it a breeze compared to other bikes in the game.

While it has a high price tag of nearly $1 million, that will be worth it for players looking to compete in races with the Drag Bike.

Bati 801

The Bati 801. Image via GTA Wiki

For overall value, there's not a better choice for a bike in GTA Online than the Bati 801. This sleek cycle comes in at just $15,000 and features a top speed of 135 mph. It also possesses superior handling to most other bikes players can purchase. Cutting corners in a tight-track race or accelerating quickly on a straightaway are both easily doable for the Bati 801. Its price is unbeatable for what it brings to the table and is a terrific purchase for newcomers looking to participate in races for the first time.

Apocalypse Deathbike

The Apocalypse Deathbike. Image via GTA Wiki

It's difficult to leave the Deathbike off of a list of the best bikes in GTA Online. The Western Company bike features the top overall speed for a motorcycle and also features great handling. While players might be hesitant to pull the trigger on the Deathbike due to its price ($1.27 million), the value they're receiving in return is hard to argue. Once players figure out how to drive the Deathbike efficiently, winning races will be a walk in the park.