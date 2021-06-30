The Best 4th Of July Sales Happening Now

Though Prime Day just ended, the deals aren't slowing down as we head into July, and as the US prepares for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, retailers are kicking their annual Fourth of July sales into high gear. Whether you're planning for some outdoor fun or escaping the heat indoors, there are plenty of Fourth of July sales to take advantage of, from deals on tech and PC gear to furniture, mattresses, and even meal kits. The Fourth of July deals bonanza includes sales from major retailers like Best Buy and Walmart along with an eclectic mix of other stores, like eBay, Wayfair, and Newegg. For those shopping for Fourth of July laptop or computer deals, tech brands like HP and Lenovo are offering sales of their own, so it's worth shopping all the July 4th deals while you can. Most sales run through this weekend and end on Monday. Here's a quick look at some of the best Fourth of July deals and sales we're seeing this year.

Fourth of July sales 2021

Best Buy: Though its Fourth of July sale should kick off in full later this week, Best Buy is already discounting a range of appliances, from refrigerators to microwaves and more.

Walmart: Walmart's Fourth of July sale has an eclectic range of products, including deals on 4K TVs, smartwatches, Apple AirPods, and Chromebooks.

eBay: The resale site is going all out with steep discounts on tech from Bose, Lenovo, Sony, LG, and more.

Newegg: The PC parts retailer has its semi-annual clearance sale running during Fourth of July weekend.

HP: The computer brand is slashing up to 58% off desktop PCs, monitors, laptops, and other peripherals.

Lenovo: "Black Friday in July" is the theme of Lenovo's holiday sale, with up to 62% off laptops for work and gaming, mice, and more.

HyperX: Through July 4, HyperX gaming accessories, including keyboards and headsets, are on sale for up to 50% off.

Casetify: From July 2-6, snag a new, customized iPhone case for 15% off with code 4JULY21.

Whirlwind FX: From July 2-5, get an extra 20% off immersive RGB gaming keyboards and other PC peripherals with code FIREWORKS.

Casper: Fourth of July mattress sales are a big thing. Right now, you can get up to 30% off mattress bundles; 15% off mattresses, pillows, and sheets; and 10% off everything else at Casper.

Wayfair: The home and furniture store has a ton of items on deep discount. If you're in the need for a new couch, TV stand, or any other furniture, check it out.

Home Chef: If you're not a big cook, meal kits making eating well a little easier. Until July 9, get $25 off your first four Home Chef boxes ($100 savings) with code FOURTH100.

Home Depot: For all things home improvement, Home Depot has a massive Fourth of July sale on grills, tools, and more.

Overstock: Furniture, mattresses, lamps, rugs--you name it, it's on sale at Overstock for the Fourth of July.

Best Fourth of July game deals

Some of Prime Day's best game deals are actually hanging around as we head into Fourth of July weekend, including the steepest discounts yet on next-gen titles like Demon's Souls. Check out some of the best games on sale for PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox below. PC players should check out the Steam Summer Sale before it ends July 8, including the best Steam Summer Sale deals and cheap Steam games under $10.

Best Fourth of July tech deals

If you're looking for a new laptop or TV, there are plenty of great deals to choose from during Fourth of July sales. HP and Lenovo are both hosting sales featuring some solid laptops. You can save close to $500 on the Lenovo Yoga Y540 gaming laptop or $200 on the Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop. HP's popular Pavilion line starts at $550 during the sale, and you can also save $100 on the HP Omen 27-inch gaming monitor. Walmart has a nice deal on a 65-inch LG 4K smart TV, dropping the price to only $697. Meanwhile, Best Buy has deals on Fire TVs, including a 50-inch Toshiba model that comes with a free Echo Dot. Check out the best tech deals for Fourth of July below. We'll be adding additional deals to this list as more sales go live.