The Best 4K OLED TV For Gaming Gets Its Biggest Discount Yet

Upgrading to a more powerful console or gaming PC naturally nets you better gaming performance, but you need a good TV to truly witness all the graphical enhancements. Luckily, our favorite 4K TV for gaming, LG’s C1 65-inch OLED, is on sale for just $1,645 ( $2,500 ) at Woot, the lowest price we’ve seen yet and $150 less than the price at Amazon right now. The offer lasts for the next 13 days, or for as long as supplies last. Most of the best offers from Woot sell out before the sale ends.

LG C1 65-inch OLED 4K TV $1,650 The LG C1 is our pick for the best 4K TV for gaming. The vibrant OLED panel has excellent contrast and near-perfect black levels, which makes games and other HDR content pop with color and detail. Its 120Hz refresh rate, auto Low-Latency Mode, and support for HDMI 2.1, G-Sync, and FreeSync variable refresh rate protocols keep gameplay smooth while using the TV’s Game Optimizer. These specs make the TV especially well-suited for playing PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or even high-end PC games. LG’s C1 65-inch 4K TV is also great for non-gaming use, too. Like other smart TVs, LG’s C1 series supports numerous streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, and Disney Plus. You can stream content from all these services as long as you subscribe to them, plus LG’s proprietary streaming “channels,” direct from the TV. No external streaming devices needed. Plus, all those fancy gaming-friendly specs can make movies and TV look great, too. See at Woot

Woot's deal specifically applies to the 65-inch model. There are 48-, 55-, 77-, and 83-inch models as well, and they all feature the same capabilities as the 65-inch version currently on sale, but you can't find as good of a deal on them. Be sure to check our list of the best 4k TVs for gaming if you’re looking for other TVs that pair well with the PS5 or Xbox Series X.