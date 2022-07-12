The Best 4K Gaming TV, The LG C1, Is Under $800 For Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, and TVs are always a hot item during times like these. If you're on the hunt for a high-quality TV for gaming--particularly if you're fortunate enough to have a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S--it's hard to do much better than the LG C1, our pick for the best 4K gaming TV. Right now, the 48-inch model is just $797 at Amazon . That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this TV on Amazon. If you're in the market for a bigger version, the 77-inch model is down to $2400, also an all-time low.

This a 4K OLED TV, meaning you'll get crisp visuals, deep black levels (which really help to make those colors pop), and a variety of HDMI 2.1-specific features you can take advantage of with those current-gen consoles.

LG C1 $797 (was $1500) The LG C1 features a 120hz refresh rate, allowing you to play supported games at a buttery smooth frame rate on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. It also supports Dolby Vision (which is now even supported for gaming on the newer Xbox systems), Dolby Atmos, variable refresh rate (aka VRR, which can help to compensate for games that may not have stable frame rates) and both FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, auto low-latency mode to avoid any input lag when gaming, and more. It's great for watching movies and other content, too, and features an assortment of built-in streaming apps and four HDMI 2.1 ports. See 48" at Amazon See 77" at Amazon

I own a C1 and it's easily the best TV I've ever used in this price range, and it could double as a giant PC monitor if you so choose. It's also remarkably thin, to an almost unbelievable degree. (You might want to pair it with a soundbar, though.) As noted above, we've never seen this TV for cheaper on Amazon; even as its price has steadily declined over the last year, it still routinely sells for $900-$1000 or more.

This is but one of the many Prime Day deals available right now. You'll need to have a membership in order to take advantage, but luckily there are options to get a Prime membership for free (or heavily discounted).

