The Best 144Hz Laptops Available Right Now

High refresh-rate gameplay is one of those things you have to experience firsthand to truly appreciate. Visuals are buttery smooth and controls feel more responsive when playing at 90 or 120fps, and the benefits only increase the higher the frame count goes. But in order to achieve such high frame rates, you need the right hardware, including a high refresh-rate display and a graphics card and processor fast enough to handle the task.

One may assume high FPS gaming is strictly for the most expensive PCs, but there are numerous gaming laptops that feature 144Hz displays and hardware strong enough to take advantage of the high refresh rates. We’ve hand-picked five of the best options available right now. We’ve got 14-, 15-, and 17-inch models ranging in price and power to suit your 144Hz gaming needs. Just remember that, like with pre-built PCs, laptops often come in a variety of hardware options, so if you like the look of one of the selections below but need something stronger, or even something cheaper, take a moment to see what other configurations are available.