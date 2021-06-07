The Baltimore Ravens Are Launching An Esports League And Tournament Series

Over the last few years, sports teams have taken an increasing interest in esports, and many have created or bought esports teams. Today, the NFL's Baltimore Ravens have announced its own esports initiative, called the Ravens Gaming League.

According to a press release, the Ravens Gaming League sounds like a combination of a tournament series and an esports community. It will hold frequent competitions and provide rewards; the first tournament scheduled is in Fortnite, and the winner will receive $500 in cash and a "Ravens VIP home game experience" that includes hotel, transportation, gear, and tickets to a Ravens home game. Registration for the tournament is open to the public.

The Ravens organization has partnered with Esports Gaming League (EGL), an established company in the esports industry that provides a platform for holding competitions and facilitating audience interactivity. Although this is the first NFL partnership for the EGL, it's not the first time that an NFL team has launched a similar initiative. Back in December, the Philadelphia Eagles announced a tournament series of its own in partnership with the Esports Entertainment Group.

As esports have grown in popularity, established sports teams have taken notice and branched into the industry. One of the most high-profile examples is the Overwatch League, which includes teams owned by the organizations that also own the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Flyers, Arsenal Football Club, and Los Angeles Rams, among others.