The Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller Is Discounted To $70

The Backbone One is one of our favorite mobile gaming controllers and right now it's on sale for $70, down from its usual $100 price, for Prime Day. We featured the controller on our list of the best phone controllers for mobile gaming. It's comfortable to hold, is easy to use, widely compatible with many games, and connects directly to your phone which means you don't have to worry about maintaining a charge or connecting via Bluetooth. The direct connection also reduces lag.

Purchasing the Backbone One also gives you a year of access to its Backbone+ subscription service. Subscriptions can be annoying, but Backbone+ offers some nice additions including helping you manage your mobile game collection and easily take screenshots and video clips of gameplay. It also comes with a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for new subscribers and is fully compatible with Xbox's game streaming options on your mobile phone.

Unfortunately, the Backbone One is currently only compatible with iOS devices, but an Android version of the Backbone is currently in the works.

