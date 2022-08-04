The Ascent: Cyber Heist DLC Is Out This August With Massive Melee Weapons

The Ascent is getting some new story DLC later this month, following on from the main game's story.

The DLC, called The Ascent: Cyber Heist, is launching August 18, and you'll be able to play it as long as you've beaten the main campaign. You can either take it on solo or co-op with friends, and there are a number of new main missions and side quests to delve into, along with new weapons, advanced melee combat, and a new area.

"In Cyber Heist, Kira, your former employer, has a new top-secret job, and as a newly independent contractor how could you refuse?" reads a press release. "Venture outside of your familiar arcology into a brand new arcology owned by the Malhorst-Gelb Group. There’s some new groundbreaking tech ripe for the taking, but you’re not the only one with their sights on the prize."

In terms of melee, there are now dedicated melee weapons at your disposal, including the Rock Crusher and Guillotine. You'll be able to explore a new arcology too, owned by the Malhorst-Gelb group, and in the new missions you'll meet characters such as Ontario and Zell. There are some new enemies to come up against too.

The DLC will cost $10, and follows on from the previous two DLC packages Cyber Warrior and Cyber Sec.

In GameSpot's The Ascent review, we gave the game a 6/10 noting that the eventual payoff of the game's central mystery "isn't nearly enough to offset the hopeless grind," as well as the difficulty curve being overall "deeply unbalanced."