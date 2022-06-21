The Apex Pro Mini Wireless Is A SteelSeries Keyboard In A Compact Form

The Apex Pro Mini is built with OmniPoint 2.0 switches that let you customize their actuation depths from 0.2mm to 3.8mm. They’re also rated for 100 million keystrokes. They’re paired with double shot PBT keycaps for a premium feel and the ability to assign two functions to a single key based on actuation depth. Beyond the fancy switches and keycaps, the Apex Pro Mini offers the usual assortment of RGB lights, a sleek design, and a durable aluminum frame.

The Apex Pro Mini Wireless offers a similar stat sheet as its wired sibling, although you’ll get the added benefit of Quantum 2.0 Wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 support. The Apex Pro Mini Wireless will run you $240, while the Apex Pro Mini is $180.