The Apex Pro Mini Wireless Is A SteelSeries Keyboard In A Compact Form

SteelSeries has officially added two new products to its catalog--the Apex Pro Mini and Apex Pro Mini Wireless keyboards. Both are 60% boards designed to free up space on your desktop, and they’re built with some high-end components that should make them a viable option for competitive gaming.

The Apex Pro Mini is built with OmniPoint 2.0 switches that let you customize their actuation depths from 0.2mm to 3.8mm. They’re also rated for 100 million keystrokes. They’re paired with double shot PBT keycaps for a premium feel and the ability to assign two functions to a single key based on actuation depth. Beyond the fancy switches and keycaps, the Apex Pro Mini offers the usual assortment of RGB lights, a sleek design, and a durable aluminum frame.

The Apex Pro Mini Wireless offers a similar stat sheet as its wired sibling, although you’ll get the added benefit of Quantum 2.0 Wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 support. The Apex Pro Mini Wireless will run you $240, while the Apex Pro Mini is $180.

SteelSeries managed to find several spots on our best gaming keyboards list--including the full-sized Apex Pro, which walked away as our favorite high-end gaming keyboard. We’re yet to go hands-on with the new Mini lineup, but if it follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, SteelSeries could have another winner on its hands.

