The Analogue Pocket Has Been Delayed To October 2021

Analogue's Pocket, a retro console designed to play all your old games for the Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance, has been delayed from its original shipping window of May into October 2021. The company has pointed to industry-wide electrical component shortages and global logistical disruption (related to a certain ship getting stuck in a certain canal) as the reason for the delay.

Unlike other delays announced today, this one is sadly not an April Fools joke. "The current global state of affairs continues to create supply chain challenges outside of our control," the blog post on Analogue's website reads, linking to a Bloomberg feature on chip shortages and a Forbes explainer on the impact the Ever Given's Suez Canal blunder will continue to have on the global supply chain for the next few months.

The $200 Analogue Pocket has proven to be an incredibly popular product even prior to its release, with preorders selling out in just 16 minutes and scalpers already listing them at hugely inflated prices. The delay is beyond Analogue's control, however, with similar issues hitting tech manufacturers of all sizes.

The handheld has now been delayed for five months, and will begin shipping in October 2021. Anyone who managed to snag a preorder should have received an email from Analogue about the delay.