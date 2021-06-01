The AMP63 Pistol Officially Arrives in CoD: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

A powerful new secondary weapon has been added to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, as the previously leaked AMP63 is now available to unlock in Cold War's multiplayer or through matches of Warzone. Previously, a glitch was briefly making the AMP63 pistol available to some players, as the challenge was appearing in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, but now the gun is officially available for players to unlock.

The AMP63 can be unlocked fairly easily by completing a challenge of using pistols to get five kills in 20 different matches. This challenge can be done in either Black Ops Cold War or Warzone, but will be a much easier task in quick matches of Team Deathmatch.

Alternatively, you can buy it through the Gamma Ray DLC bundle that was added to the store today. The weapon blueprint is priced at 1,000 COD Points ($10), and it comes with the addition of three small cosmetics and two tier skips for the battle pass.

Activision described the weapon as outputting "high amounts of damage in a short period of time thanks to its full-auto nature, which makes it highly effective in close quarters." The AMP63 serves as Black Ops Cold War's fourth pistol, but it's already being described as more of a hybrid submachine gun, so this new weapon is sure to pack a punch.

A double XP weekend has also been announced to help players get the AMP63 leveled up. Double XP will be active in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone from June 4 to June 7. Cold War recently added in the baseball bat melee weapon on May 22, and now players can start unlocking and leveling up the new AMP63 to further add to their arsenal.

