The Amiga 500 Mini-Console Launches With 25 Games In 2022

Retro Games has announced the A500 Mini. It is a smaller version of the 16-bit Amiga 500 home computer that originally released in 1987.

The A500 Mini will emulate the Amiga 500's original chip set, its future revisions of the Enhanced Chip Set, and the Amiga 1200's Advanced Graphics Architecture. There will be 25 titles pre-loaded on the mini-console, including:

Another World

ATR: All Terrain Racing

Battle Chess

Breed 3D

Cadaver

Kick Off 2

Pinball Dreams

Simon The Sorcerer

Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe

The Chaos Engine

Worms: The Director's Cut

Zool: Ninja Of The ''Nth'' Dimension

Retro Games was also behind the creation of the C64 Mini, which launched in 2018. The A500 Mini will also have the ability for players to upload their own games with a USB drive, just like the C64 did. Additionally, the A500 Mini comes with a USB plug-in mouse modeled after the original and an eight-button game controller.

Both USB-A and USB-C power cable options are available on the mini-console as well. There are also a swath of features for this mini-console, including in-game save and pause abilities to help gamers out with these punishing classic titles. The unit has options for either a 50 Hz or 60HZ screen refreshes as well as a CRT filter and several scaling options.

The Amiga 500 Mini will cost $140 when it launches in early 2022.