The 8 Best Souls-Like Games To Play In 2022

Dark Souls is one of the most influential video games of all time, with From Software's 2011 masterpiece finding its elements used in a wide variety of other action and role-playing games. Those that use many of the same mechanics, listed below, are collectively known as Souls-likes:

Unlockable checkpoints (bonfires)

Currency (souls) dropped upon death

Interconnected world with locked doors and shortcuts

Respawning enemies upon death or rest

A game containing these elements, or the majority of them, shares enough in common with the Dark Souls series to be considered a Souls-like, and we've gathered together eight of the best Souls-like games if you are itching for some punishment. Because of the "like" in the name, we've excluded From Software's own games from consideration, including all Souls games, Bloodborne, Sekiro, and Elden Ring. Speaking of From Software's latest masterpiece, make sure to check out our roundup of the best games like Elden Ring to play after visiting the Lands Between.