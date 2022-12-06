The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle Is On Sale For Only $15 For A Limited Time

The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle, a unique jigsaw puzzle that will award two lucky people with one million dollars each, is on sale for its lowest price yet right now. You can buy this 500-piece QR-code puzzle for only $15 through December 8. Yes, you're piecing together a QR code, which you then scan with your smartphone. This clever and quirky jigsaw puzzle/game could make for a great gift this holiday.

The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle $15 At $15, you're getting The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle for 50% off. If you're shopping for multiple people, you can also buy them in bulk (two puzzles for $30 or four puzzles for $60). The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle was created by MSCHF, an art collective based out of Brooklyn, New York. Rest assured this game is completely legitimate. Last year, MSCHF offered the One Million Dollar Puzzle; so this new version is the same thing with two grand prize winners instead of one. See at GameSpot Deals

While it's unlikely that many people will want to frame this puzzle after fitting all 500 pieces together--unless you win a million bucks, of course--it offers a fun way to spend an afternoon. Plus, jigsaw puzzles are good for keeping your mind sharp.

Of course, the chances of winning big are exceedingly low, as the vast majority of jigsaw puzzle fans will only get a fraction of the cost of the puzzle itself back. Keep in mind that you have to be over 18 to redeem your prize.

Editor's Note: Article updated on December 6, 2022