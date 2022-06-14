The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle Is A Unique Jigsaw Puzzle With Big Money Up For Grabs

At this point, almost everyone with a smartphone is aware of QR codes, and you've probably even scanned some with your phone's camera. But it's not very likely that you have ever "created" your own QR code. Well, with The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle,

The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle Starting at $30 One puzzle costs $30, but you can save money by purchasing multiples. If you're feeling lucky and really like assembling 500-piece QR codes, you can get four puzzles for $100. With Father's Day coming up this weekend, this is a cool gift for the jigsaw puzzle-loving dads out there. The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle was created by MSCHF, an art collective based out of Brooklyn, New York. Rest assured this game is completely legitimate. Last year, MSCHF offered the One Million Dollar Puzzle; so this new version is the same thing with two grand prize winners instead of one. See at GameSpot Deals

While it's unlikely that many people will want to frame this puzzle after fitting all 500 pieces together--unless you win a million bucks, of course--it offers a fun way to spend an afternoon. Plus, jigsaw puzzles are good for keeping your mind sharp.

Of course, the chances of winning big are exceedingly low, as the vast majority of jigsaw puzzle fans will only get a fraction of the cost of the puzzle itself back. Keep in mind that you have to be over 18 to redeem your prize.

Editor's Note: Article updated on June 14, 2022