That Amazing List Of N64 Classic Games Is Actually Something Else, Apparently
It looks like this list is old and unrelated to an N64 Classic.
The support page on Nintendo's European website hosts PDFs of the manuals for 19 really good Nintendo 64 games. On its own this doesn't seem like a big deal, but with rumors of a Nintendo 64 Classic edition circling, some took this as further evidence for it. However, upon further examination by Forbes, it looks like this is just the list of N64 games released for the Wii U's Virtual Console in Europe. Bummer.
As posted on Nintendo's website, the 19 games are:
- 1080 Snowboard
- Bomberman 64
- Donkey Kong 64
- Excitebike 64
- F-Zero X
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Mario Golf
- Mario Kart 64
- Mario Party 2
- Mario Tennis
- Paper Mario
- Pokemon Snap
- Sin and Punishment
- Star Fox 64
- Super Mario 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Wave Race 64
- Yoshi's Story
These are some of the N64's best games, and 19 is pretty close to the number of games on the NES and SNES Classics. So if the N64 Classic is indeed real, we would probably expect many of these games to be on it. But it's too soon for that, if it ever happens at all.
Nintendo's retro plug-and-play line of micro consoles began in 2016 with the NES Classic, continuing this year with the SNES Classic. They were both extremely popular, so it wouldn't be a big surprise to learn that an N64 Classic is coming up next, though given how recently the SNES Classic launched, and with the holiday shopping season coming up, it seems too soon for Nintendo to start talking about the next one.
The SNES Classic sold 2 million units right away, and sales in the US were so strong, they outpaced the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One despite only be on sale for two days in September.
In July, a Nintendo trademark filing suggested that an N64 Classic was on the way. Before that even came to light, an analyst predicted that Nintendo would make an N64 Classic after the SNES Classic. For now, it's just a rumor.
Join the conversation