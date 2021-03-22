Thank You Apex Legends: I Can Once Again Easily Admire My Cool Guns In The Middle Of A Match

Respawn has added a new Survival Slot Button option to the settings in Apex Legends. This means that controller users can now go back to using the d-pad to inspect their weapon.

In the Chaos Theory update, Respawn added a brand-new item to Apex Legends: the heat shield. Alongside the mobile respawn beacon, this item goes into a new slot in your in-match inventory, which is called the survival slot.

When first added, this slot was automatically mapped to the d-pad input previously used for weapon and heirloom inspection. Folks on mouse and keyboard could easily remap the inspection prompt to another key or mouse button, but folks on controllers only have so many buttons. So weapon and heirloom inspection was remapped to the quip wheel.

So this meant that unless you had a controller with extra paddles to work with, the addition of the survival slot removed your ability to easily admire your firearm or heirloom in the middle of a match. Not terribly important in a battle royale, mind you, but it was a fun pastime while hiding in the corner or a way to show off to the team you just killed when they're spectating you.

However, now with the new option, folks on controllers can choose whether they want the d-pad input to access the survival slot or the inspection prompt. When the option is turned off, you'll have to manually open your inventory in order to use heat shields or mobile respawn beacons, similar to what you used to have to do for ultimate accelerants. But when the option is turned off, you can once again use the d-pad to inspect your weapon or heirloom.

The trade-off, of course, is that quickly pressing the d-pad instead of pausing to open your menu is easier to do while moving--which is key for a fast-paced game like Apex Legends. If you like being able to quickly call down mobile respawn beacons while sliding into cover or tossing out a heat shield while outrunning an enemy squad, then keeping the Survival Slot Button option turned on is the way to go.