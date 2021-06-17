Best Prime Day Deals Preorder Madden 2022 Xbox Design Lab Steam Summer Sale Sea Of Thieves Gameplay Trailer Fortnite Alien Artifacts

Tetris Effect: Connected Is Coming To PS4 In July, Supports Cross-Play And PS VR

Tetris Effect: Connected's arrival on PS4 will bring with it brand-new modes and cross-play.

By on

Comments

Tetris Effect: Connected, an expanded version of Tetris Effect which adds multiple new multiplayer modes, is finally coming to PlayStation 4 in July, and it will include cross-play across all platforms as well as support for PlayStation VR.

The game was previously an Xbox console exclusive, releasing the same day as the Xbox Series X|S. It also came to Game Pass the same day. Tetris Effect: Connected will be a free update to all current Tetris Effect owners on PS4.

Click To Unmute
  1. Far Cry 6 Is A Game Of Contrasts | Play For All 2021
  2. Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Sequel Trailer Breakdown | E3 2021
  3. Aliens: Fireteam Respects The Series' Horror Origins And More Action-Filled Sequels | Play For All 2021
  4. Baldur's Gate 3: What's Next For The Game? | Play For All
  5. Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One - Exclusive Developer Walkthrough [Play For All 2021]
  6. Best Trailers from Nintendo Direct
  7. Microsoft Flight Simulator Developer Showcase | Xbox Games Showcase 2021
  8. The Anacrusis Developer Showcase | Xbox Games Showcase 2021
  9. Battlefield 2042 Developer Showcase | Xbox Games Showcase 2021
  10. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl Developer Showcase | Xbox Games Showcase 2021
  11. Age of Empires IV Developer Showcase | Xbox Games Showcase 2021
  12. Xbox Design Lab | Xbox Games Showcase 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Tetris Effect: Connected Reveal Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2020

Via the PlayStation Blog, the game is native on PS4, but it can also be played on PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility. The entire game can be played in PlayStation VR, much like the original Tetris Effect.

While many of Tetris Effect: Connected's expanded features won't be new to those who already played the game on Xbox, there are a few brand new modes coming to the game for the first time when it arrives on PlayStation, including PAL Speed mode and Slow Speed mode. The game will also be receiving a spectator mode along with cross-platform lobbies via use of a four-digit alphanumeric room code which can be shared with friends regardless of platform.

Surprisingly, Tetris Effect: Connected on PS4 doesn't have an exact release July release date just yet, but all current owners of Tetris Effect can download a beta for the game starting on June 23 that runs until July 5.

Tetris Effect: Connected will also be coming to Steam this summer. Tetris Effect director Tetsuya Mizuguchi confirmed his next game is currently in development, and that it will be building off the Area X concept seen in 2016's Rez Infinite.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Tetris Effect: Connected
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Play For All
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)