Tetris Board Game Is Only $20 And We Must Have It

There's no such thing as a perfect video game, but Tetris comes pretty darn close. The puzzle classic has been going strong for decades and remains just as fun now as it was in the '80s, which makes it the perfect choice for a new strategy board game. You can get it now at Target, and it won't break the bank, either.

Created by Buffalo Games, the Tetris "head-to-head multiplayer strategy game" is available exclusively at Target and only costs $20. It's designed for 2-4 players to complete in about half an hour, and just like in the video game, you'll earn points when you complete lines on the vertical board. Pieces slot into a piece of plastic so they can fit into spaces as they would in the original game, and you'll need to pay attention to the upcoming piece to plan your next move.

We are already humming the song

Gallery

It is a little bit different from standard Tetris, however, as there are special achievement cards you can try to complete, and there are bonus icons on the board that correspond to certain pieces, giving you extra points if you match them. A little piece called a "Mino" can also be placed in single squares.

Designer Phil Walker-Harding is also responsible for games like Sushi Go! and Silver & Gold, and though his take on Tetris may not be a 1:1 recreation, it certainly seems like it will add some strategy to make it more interesting for multiple people.