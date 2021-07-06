Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Release Date Is September 22, 2022

At the Nacon Connect 2021 event on Tuesday, the French publisher revealed a release date for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, and more.

The racing game will release on September 22, 2022. Not only did Nacon announce the release date, but the publisher showed off new footage and confirmed the game is set in Hong Kong.

We also got a developer interview featuring the game director (Amaury Beyris) and creative director (Alain Jarniou) from developer KT Racing. The pair showed off and discussed several of the new features coming to Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.

Also during Nacon Connect, the publisher revealed new details on The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and announced a brand-new RoboCop game called Rogue City.