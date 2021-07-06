Switch OLED Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifacts Sony State of Play Xbox July Game Pass Switch 12.1.0 Patch Notes TIE Fighter Mod

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Release Date Is September 22, 2022

The racing game is slated to launch next year, and is set in Hong Kong.

By on

Comments

At the Nacon Connect 2021 event on Tuesday, the French publisher revealed a release date for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, and more.

The racing game will release on September 22, 2022. Not only did Nacon announce the release date, but the publisher showed off new footage and confirmed the game is set in Hong Kong.

Click To Unmute
  1. 29 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  2. Why Battlefield 4 Is So Damn Good
  3. Dying Light 2 Stay Human Behind The Scenes
  4. Dying Light 2 Stay Human - "Monsters" Gameplay Trailer
  5. Firearms Expert Reacts To Squad’s Guns
  6. Bloodhunt Closed Alpha Gameplay
  7. Rugby 22 Reveal Trailer
  8. Session Update Trailer
  9. Ad Infinitum Re-Reveal Trailer
  10. Roguebook Gem Mine Update Trailer
  11. The Lord Of The Rings Gollum - "A Unique Promise" Trailer
  12. Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong Galeb Character Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Release Date Trailer

We also got a developer interview featuring the game director (Amaury Beyris) and creative director (Alain Jarniou) from developer KT Racing. The pair showed off and discussed several of the new features coming to Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.

Also during Nacon Connect, the publisher revealed new details on The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and announced a brand-new RoboCop game called Rogue City.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)