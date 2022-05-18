Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown Delayed To 2023, Ditches Last-Gen Versions

Nacon has announced that Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown has been delayed to 2023 and that the last-gen versions of the game have been canceled. In an update, Nacon said that it was striving to make this entry in the Test Drive series the most polished to date by spending more time on its development. First revealed in 2020, the new Test Drive was originally aiming for a September release this year.

"Finally, with the aim of making the most of the technology in the latest consoles and maximizing the overall quality of the game, Nacon has decided to no longer develop Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One," the studio wrote in its blog post.

While the primary goal of creating a 1:1 scale replica of Hong Kong in which race luxurious cars hasn't changed, Nacon added that it wants to also focus on the lifestyle component of the game. This will encompass multiple facets of car ownership, from buying a new set of wheels to using them in a way that builds your reputation up in the Solar Crown racing scene.

This competition boils down to a clan war between two sides of wealthy enthusiasts, the Streets and the Sharps. Each clan wants to impose its signature style on the city, and you'll have to choose a side while climbing up the social ranks of the racing scene. Each group also has its own headquarters for gathering, celebrating victories together, and finding new missions, as well as a VIP area reserved for the most trusted members of either faction.

Several closed betas are being worked on for Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, although Nacon has yet to pin down a date for when these tests will take place. The publisher also announced Greedfall 2: The Dying World today, a sequel to the 2019 RPG that includes new tactical combat options.