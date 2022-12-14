Tesla Adds Steam Games Support In A New Update

If gaming on the couch isn't enough for you, Tesla has an offering--gaming in a car. The company announced that players will be able to play Steam games in select Model S and X Teslas as part of an upcoming holiday update.

In the promotional video, you can see a user play Cyberpunk 2077 and swiping through the Steam storefront. Wireless controllers are supported, as well as mouse and keyboard (though the latter setup is undoubtedly unwieldy). In order to access the Steam beta feature, drivers need a Model S and X Tesla released in 2022, 16GB DDR, and Premium Connectivity.

Elon Musk took to Twitter to confirm retrofit possibilities for older Tesla models, as Steam integration is currently limited to very new vehicles.

You can play Cyberpunk, Elden Ring and 1000s of other games in your *car* with an epic sound system!! https://t.co/F25Qu6HJ63 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2022

Steam integration with Tesla isn't a surprise. Musk said he wanted to bring Steam into the Tesla earlier this year, and he's always been interested in bringing gaming to his flagship vehicles.

Tesla did run into some trouble with the US auto safety agency when users could still play games even if the car was moving. The company later disabled that feature, and now games can only be played while the car is stationary.