Tesla Adds Steam Games Support In A New Update

Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, and plenty other hit games will soon be able to play in your Tesla.

By on

Comments

If gaming on the couch isn't enough for you, Tesla has an offering--gaming in a car. The company announced that players will be able to play Steam games in select Model S and X Teslas as part of an upcoming holiday update.

In the promotional video, you can see a user play Cyberpunk 2077 and swiping through the Steam storefront. Wireless controllers are supported, as well as mouse and keyboard (though the latter setup is undoubtedly unwieldy). In order to access the Steam beta feature, drivers need a Model S and X Tesla released in 2022, 16GB DDR, and Premium Connectivity.

Click To Unmute
  1. Hogwarts Legacy - Gameplay Showcase II
  2. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next Gen Review
  3. Best PlayStation Games Of 2022
  4. How To Fix Witcher 3 Next Gen Launch Issues | GameSpot
  5. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - Action Trailer
  6. GAMEPLAY TRAILER | NEW GAME BASED ON HITORI NO SHITA: THE OUTCAST ANNOUNCED
  7. NieR Series X NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Collaboration Coming Soon
  8. W40K: Inquisitor | Season of Escalation - Release Trailer
  9. New Hero: Feria Shen Cinematic & Gameplay Showcase | NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
  10. Octopath Traveler II | Throné & Temenos Character Trailer
  11. 2nd Trailer - Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
  12. Xbox Will Allow Call of Duty on PS Plus To Push Activision Deal Through | GameSpot News

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Steam Deck Take A Look at the Inside Trailer

Elon Musk took to Twitter to confirm retrofit possibilities for older Tesla models, as Steam integration is currently limited to very new vehicles.

Steam integration with Tesla isn't a surprise. Musk said he wanted to bring Steam into the Tesla earlier this year, and he's always been interested in bringing gaming to his flagship vehicles.

Tesla did run into some trouble with the US auto safety agency when users could still play games even if the car was moving. The company later disabled that feature, and now games can only be played while the car is stationary.

The 28 Best Steam Deck Accessories
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)