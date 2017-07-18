Terry Crews Still Loves Overwatch, But His New Favorite Game Is PUBG

Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor and professional Intimidating Large Man Terry Crews is a well-known fan of Overwatch, having campaigned to play the role of one of its characters. While he still loves that game, he--like many other people--has found a new passion: Playerunknown's Battlegrounds.

Battlegrounds remains in Early Access but has made an impressive debut during its first few months on Steam. Just recently, it surpassed the all-time peak concurrent player count of Grand Theft Auto V, bringing it to number four on the list. Among those players are Crews and his son, with whom he frequently plays video games.

"[Our favorite] was Overwatch at first; we loved Overwatch, we still love it," Crews told PC Gamer. "But then we got into Playerunknown's Battlegrounds. PUBG? Holy cow, we can't get enough."

Crews also drew a comparison between the battle royale-style game and a real-life activity: "You know what? It's a safe way to do paintball. You are literally in this world and then they start closing the battlefield around you, and people are trying to kill you--my son and I have been having so much fun on PUBG that, right now, that's my go-to game."

The actor went on to share his enthusiasm for virtual reality, noting that he recently got an Oculus Rift and finds it "a lot smoother" than the HTC Vive. Of VR, he said, "It's totally the future, but you gotta work on making the stories as interesting as possible."

As noted above, Crews--and many of his fans--petitioned Blizzard to allow him to voice Doomfist, who was long suspected to be coming eventually as a playable character. When Doomfist was finally unveiled recently, he sounded noticeably unlike Crews, and Blizzard subsequently confirmed that a different actor was playing the role.

Battlegrounds is coming to Xbox One later this year, though a release date has not been announced. The Xbox One X version will support both 4K and HDR.