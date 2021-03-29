Terraria Adds Steam Workshop Support With Patch 1.4.2

Re-Logic's action-adventure sandbox game Terraria is getting a massive update on PC that adds the ability for players to create, download, play, and share levels through Steam Workshop. The full patch notes for Update 1.4.2 are outlined below.

The Steam Workshop support in Terraria transforms the game into Mario Maker of sorts. Players can build their own game using a plethora of modifications, ranging from altering Terraria's world to tweaking the in-game soundtrack. These features are not specific to Steam players, though the Workshop is only available on PC.

Any Terraria content created can be uploaded to Steam Workshop. This hub serves as a mod browser, where players can peruse what's available to download. It's located under the Community Hub on the Terraria page in your game library.

In addition to adding Steam Workshop support, developer Re-Logic dropped Update 1.4.2, which addresses an assortment of bugs. Some fixes include seeds not generating in identical worlds, character models not behaving properly, enemies spawning behind safe walls, and item tooltips only displaying the item's name.

Terraria Update 1.4.2 Patch Notes

Other New Features

Added Steam Workshop Integration to Terraria, allowing the downloading and sharing of World Files and Resource Packs.

Expanded Resource Pack Functionality to include Language Replacement and Music Replacement.

Added a button to the Research and Bestiary Menus that lets you delete all current search text.

Enemy Banners now also give increased player protection against enemy projectiles (previously they only applied to contact damage).

Added an option to change the name of characters and worlds.

Bugfix Changelog