Terminator Arcade1Up Cabinet Is $300, Comes With Free $150 Dell Gift Card

Nothing beats an arcade cabinet as an instant attention-grabber, and right now Dell has a fantastic deal on one of Arcade1Up's coolest cabinets. The Arcade1Up Terminator 2: Judgment Day, which usually sells for $700, is just $300 right now at Dell. This already matches the cabinet's Black Friday price, but you also a $150 promotional gift card to use on Dell's online store. Arcade1Up's Simpsons cabinet and matching stool is also up for grabs for $300 with the $150 gift card (h/t Wario64).

Loaded with the official Terminator 2: Judgment Day game, this classic blast from the past is equipped with two chunky lightguns that you can use to mow down the robotic forces of Skynet. It comes decked out in the original decals of the classic arcade stand, and it's a nearly full-sized replica. You can even peek at behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the landmark 1991 film.

And at this price, you won't have to say hasta la vista to your bank balance either. As for other extras, you'll find a clear-deck protector, anti-tip-over strap, and adjustable volume.